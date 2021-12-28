Tutu’s role in liberation, inspiration for national reconciliation for future generations: PM





Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on the death of anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Sunday at the age of 90.

In a tweet, the prime minister said Tutu was an icon of the struggle against apartheid and a champion of human rights and praised Tutu’s essential role in national liberation and reconciliation as a source of inspiration for future generations.

My deepest condolences on the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Prize winner, close confidant of Nelson Mandela, icon of the fight against apartheid and champion of human rights. Its critical role in national liberation and reconciliation is an inspiration for future generations.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 26, 2021

Tributes pour in

South Africa is in a week of mourning events for Tutu, described as the country’s moral compass, on Monday as tributes poured in from around the world for the Nobel Peace Prize winner.

The archbishop had been in a state of weakness for several months and died peacefully at 7:00 a.m. (05:00 GMT) Sunday, according to several of his relatives interviewed by AFP.

Tutu had largely withdrawn from public life in recent years, but his easy humor and characteristic smile were remembered – and especially his fight against injustices of all colors.

His funeral will be held Jan. 1 at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, his former parish, his foundation said in a statement.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called him a man “of extraordinary intelligence, integrity and invincibility against apartheid forces”.

Ramaphosa said Tutu’s death was “another chapter of mourning in our nation’s farewell to a generation of exceptional South Africans who left us a liberated South Africa”, following the death of the last president of the era. of apartheid, FW de Klerk, in November.

Mourners gathered at Saint George’s Cathedral, while others gathered at his home, some holding bouquets of flowers, according to an AFP journalist.

The South African cricket team wore black armbands in honor of Tutu on the first day of the first test against India in South Africa.

European leaders joined in the chorus, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling him a “critical figure” in the struggle to create a new South Africa and French President Emmanuel Macron declaring that Tutu had “devoted his life to human rights. ‘man and equality’.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II said Tutu’s death had “deeply saddened her”, while the Vatican said Pope Francis offered “his sincere condolences to his family and loved ones”.

Former US President Barack Obama, the country’s first black leader, hailed Tutu as a “moral compass”.

‘Rainbow nation’

A tireless activist, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for fighting the white minority regime in his country.

He coined the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country’s first black president in 1994.

And he retired in 1996 to take a heart-wrenching journey through South Africa’s brutal past as head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which exposed the horrors of apartheid.

However, Tutu also criticized the ruling African National Congress (ANC), the vanguard in the fight against the white minority regime.

He challenged Mandela over the generous salaries of cabinet ministers and vehemently criticized the corruption that has flourished under former President Jacob Zuma.

Ordained at the age of 30 and appointed Archbishop in 1986, he used his position to advocate for international sanctions against apartheid, and later to lobby for rights around the world.

Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and has undergone treatment several times. His public appearances are rarer. In one of his latest this year, he was released from the hospital in a wheelchair to get the Covid vaccine, saluting but making no comment.

