President Joko Widodo moves around Ladongi Dam using a dragon boat

KOLAKA TIMUR, TELISIK.ID – President Joko Widodo has just inaugurated the Ladongi dam in East Kolaka (Koltim), South-East Sulawesi (Sultra), Tuesday (12/28/2021).

During the inauguration of the Ladongi dam, the president directly inspected the condition of the dam by traveling in a dragon boat.

The executive committee or PT. Hutama Karya (HK) prepared 6 dragon boats and 6 inflatable boats.

Kolaka Water and Air Police Unit (Sat Polairud) said Andre Kurniawan, President Joko Widodo visited the reservoir using a dragon boat.

“There are 6 dragon boats, one of which is used by the president and accompanied by national rowing athletes from Southeast Sulawesi,” he said.

The dragon boat carrying the president was escorted by 6 inflatable boats piloted by personnel from Polairud, Basarnas and the Indonesian Navy.

Prior to the arrival of President Joko Widodo, the Acting Regent of East Kalimantan, the Regional Secretary and all OPDs in East Kolaka prepared kites to welcome the arrival of the President.

It is on the instructions of Paspanpres. The kite flight took place at 09:00 Wita at Ladongi Dam.

According to Ade Mulyana Tuesday, the protocol of the East Kalimantan regional government, as many as 34 kites were stolen.

“There are 34 kits representing each OPD, including those of the Acting Regent and Secretary of State.” he said

Ade Mulyana hopes that with the inauguration of the Ladongi dam, eastern Kolaka can be even further advanced in terms of agriculture, and this dam will become a tourist attraction in the future, especially for the residents of the regency. from eastern Kolaka. (B)

