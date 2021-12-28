Prime Minister Khan to approve Pakistan’s first national security policy





On Monday, a meeting of the National Security Committee is underway. Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs the meeting where he will approve the country’s first national security policy.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yousaf and other senior government and military officials are reportedly attending the meeting. Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the news on Twitter last night.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the National Security Council tomorrow, at which the first national security policy in the country’s history will be presented for approval,” Fawad Chaudhry wrote.

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 26, 2021

The Committee will discuss important national security issues, including the latest situation in Afghanistan. According to sources, the committee will also discuss Pakistan’s management of its borders.

It is important to note that the meeting comes less than a week after Pakistan held the OIC meeting.

Read more: OIC Summit: Pakistan spares no effort to help Afghanistan

Earlier this month, NSA Moeed Yusuf presented the draft of Pakistan’s first national security policy. The NSA, while placing economic and military security at the heart of policy, told lawmakers that the project outlines the challenges and opportunities Pakistan will face in the coming years and will provide policy guidance for mitigation and realizing opportunities through a whole-of-government approach. .

Boycott of the opposition

Interestingly, the opposition boycotted the meeting where NSA Moeed Yusuf presented the draft security policy. To clarify, the opposition announced the boycott because of the government’s “bulldozer” bills in Parliament.

According to the opposition, the government has not raised important issues related to those concerning the ordinary man. Further, targeting Moeed Yusuf, the opposition said they believed Yusuf was deprived of the relevant authority his position commands, adding that he was just a “centerpiece.”

In response, Fawad Chaudhry called the opposition’s position to boycott the meeting “regrettable”.

This is the first time in seven decades that a government has presented its national security policy to parliament, he said, adding that it was a matter of national security, not a political one. .

Read more: Fawad Ch denounces opposition for boycotting national security meeting

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/pm-khan-to-approve-pakistans-first-national-security-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos