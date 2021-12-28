The year in a nutshell: common prosperity





(name): political program designed to reduce inequalities by redistributing wealth and improving social protection policies One of the trials of China-watching is to try to select the slogans that will stick. A tangle of outdated political mantras litter the annals of Chinese communist history. How many of us, for example, remember what was meant by the “Three Representations”, the “Two Things” or the “Scientific Perspectives on Development”. But “common prosperity” commands unambiguous respect. First mentioned by Xi Jinping, the Chinese leader, at the end of 2020, he really won this year. “Common prosperity,” Xi said, will be one of China’s most important goals over the next 15 years. It signals an intention to reduce economic inequalities by narrowing the country’s stubbornly large gap between rich and poor. The president made it clear that one of the reasons for the slogan’s importance is that he doesn’t want China to suffer the same fate as the United States. “The rich and poor in some countries are polarized with the collapse of the middle class. This has led to social disintegration, political polarization and rampant populism, ”he said in August. Already, several political initiatives have been launched under the banner of “common prosperity”. Xi called for the introduction of a property tax, with the aim of making the wealthy pay more for holding valuable real estate. Likewise, he said, rich people should “give back to society.” Old age pensions and social benefits for the poor should be increased. But – in another clear warning against following the West – Xi warned against falling into “the welfarist trap of encouraging the lazy.” In short, “common prosperity” tacitly recognizes that while China formally built “socialism” over the past four decades, it has created one of the most unequal societies on the planet. The time has come, according to Beijing, to fix it. [email protected]

