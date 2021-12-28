PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN CHAIRPED A REVIEW MEETING ON WP PRIORITY SECTORS IN ISLAMABAD TODAY





Agricultural transformation plan

Our government has, for the very first time in history, developed a comprehensive plan for agricultural transformation and is implementing it as a priority. PM Mechanization of the agricultural sector, the provision of quality seeds, an efficient water management system and assistance to animal husbandry transform the sector into a high-yield economic entity. PM With the introduction of the Kissan card, the fertilizer subsidy and the genetic improvement of livestock, the government aims to achieve even higher yields compared to the record yield of the previous year. PM The meeting was informed that for the dissemination of quality seeds in order to increase the average yield and product quality, the relevant approvals have been taken and the release of funds is underway. For the genetic improvement of livestock, the import of quality semen has been proposed, the process is accelerated and is given high priority. In addition, to help pastoralists, the 9211 helpline has been reactivated in Punjab as it is nearing completion in KP and Balochistan. The meeting was also informed that the agricultural mechanization project is about to be completed and the distribution of machines to farmers will start soon. This will not only help to increase the yield, but will also help reduce operating costs. In addition to the above, the development of a comprehensive and well-managed information and communication technology system for the agricultural sector, including extension services to support farmers, will also be initiated in the first quarter of the year to come. A full update was also given on institutional reforms concerning research institutes, where 65% of the proposed interventions have already been implemented with particular emphasis on cotton research institutes. Centers of excellence in agricultural research will soon be launched in Punjab and other provinces with a focused approach on high-yielding crops and crops that will significantly reduce dependence on imports. The meeting received a detailed briefing on olive cultivation and was informed that the import of high yielding plants for 20,000 acres has already started. Regarding shrimp farming, the meeting received an update on hatcheries that have been established and will soon be operational in Punjab and Balochistan. The meeting was also briefed on the fertilizer situation in the country, urea consumption, DAP and operations against hoarders. The meeting was briefed on the progress of the collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Research through which the transfer of knowledge with the aim of introducing innovative agricultural techniques to improve yield and diversity. The prime minister ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers and those involved in smuggling urea-based fertilizers. The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Makhdoon Khusro Bakhtiyar, Syed Fakhar Imam, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and the Chief Secretaries of all provinces and relevant senior officials. Special Economic Zones The objective of our government is to increase investments in SEZs for the establishment of export-oriented industries. PM The government’s pro-business policies and the emphasis on ease of doing business have started to pay off. PM The increased investment from overseas Pakistanis and foreign investors is a result of the confidence that the government has won through its effective policy measures. PM The meeting received detailed presentations on SEZs and initiatives taken by the BOI, the CPEC Authority and relevant ministries to help investors obtain notices of compliance and comply with the various provincial and federal government regimes. . The meeting was informed that four major SEZs, including the industrial city of Allama Iqbal, Rashakai, Dhabeji and Bostan, are operational with a total number of 21 SEZs of different sizes. A one-stop-shop model for investors has been prepared by the BOI to help provide basic amenities including electricity, gas, water and building permits. A unified compliance regime has also been formulated for services under the jurisdiction of the provincial and federal governments. In addition, a proposal concerning the empowerment of management companies to obtain NOCs / Permits on behalf of investors was also presented. The launch of the One Stop Shop developed by BOI in collaboration with NITB will be executed soon. The prime minister ordered to speed up the process, meet deadlines and remove obstacles for investors urgently. The meeting brought together Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor to Prime Minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood, SAPM Dr Shebaz Gill, Chairman of BOI, Azfar Ahsan, Chairman of CPEC Khalid Mansoor, Chief Secretaries from all provinces and senior officials concerned.

