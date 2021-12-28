Everything about PM Modi’s new Mercedes-Maybach S650 which is worth Rs 12 crore and can withstand bullets, explosions





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arguably the most important person in the country and this is the main reason Prime Minister Modi needs top-notch security. It is worth mentioning that PM Modi has obtained SPG protection, which is provided to the most senior officials in India. Over the years, several vehicles have been part of PM Modi’s safety cover and the BMW 7 Series has long been part of the Prime Minister’s convoy. But with the changing times, SPG switched to safer cars and chose different vehicles including the India-made Mahindra Scorpio, Range Rover and Land Cruiser. Recently PM Modi was seen in Mercedes-Maybach 650 and this car which is worth Rs 12 crore is now part of PM Modi’s convoy. The Maybach 650 was launched in 2019 and is the most expensive production armored vehicle in India. The car comes with the VR10 protection level, the highest protection ever offered in a production car. It should be noted that Mercedes-Maybach S600 Guard was launched at Rs 10.5 crore, while the S650 is worth Rs 12 crore. The VR10 protection of the Maybach 650 can withstand bullets, blows 15kg TNT at a distance of two meters. The car can even face a gas attack. The Maybach 650 received the 2010 Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) rating, which means the cars have special steel integrated between the outer skin and the frame, polycarbonate coating on the interior and the underbody receives heavy armor to counter direct explosions. Maybach 650 wheels are puncture-proof. The Mercedes-Maybach 650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine capable of generating 523 hp and maximum torque of 830 Nm.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dnaindia.com/india/report-all-about-pm-modi-s-new-mercedes-maybach-s650-which-is-worth-rs-12-crore-and-can-withstand-bullets-blasts-2925823 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

