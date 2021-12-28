Ridiculous Not Introducing More Covid Restrictions, Doctors Tell Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been warned by hospital doctors that it would be ridiculous not to tighten restrictions in England in response to the rise of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister will receive the latest data from Covid on Monday as he assesses whether to impose further restrictions before the New Year to stem the spread of the new strain.

The hospital doctors union urged him to adopt new measures, including limits on domestic mixing and table service only in pubs and restaurants to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Dr Paul Donaldson, general secretary of the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA), said it would be ludicrous not to act immediately to tackle Omicron.

There is a high probability that we are moving too late, said Dr Donaldson The Guardian. We will soon start to see the impact of Christmas. We remain hopeful that hospitalizations are at the lower end of projections. But given the uncertainty we face, it would be ludicrous not to take extra precautions.

Mr Johnson is expected to be briefed on Monday by England’s Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance.

If the numbers are positive, Mr Johnson could be persuaded to stick with the lighter measures introduced under Plan B. However, if cases start to put pressure on the NHS, the Prime Minister may feel the need to ” impose more stringent restrictions.

A crucial question will be whether daily admissions to Covid hospital have surpassed 400 in London, seen as an informal threshold for further measures. The capital, Omicron’s national hotspot, had 386 admissions as of December 22.

New measures restricting large outdoor events and a tightening of pubs and restaurants have already taken effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but No 10 has delayed the decision on any new rule for England.

If Mr Johnson decides additional measures are needed, they could involve a return to the sidewalks seen in Phase 2 of the stage earlier this year, including a ban on indoor mixing, the rule of six for rallies in outdoor and outdoor service only in pubs and restaurants.

Modeling done by PM’s science advisory group, the ScientificAdvisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), found that a two to three week circuit breaker based on such measurements could reduce the number of fatalities by 18%.

Dr Julia Paterson, executive director of the Every Doctor campaign group, said: If we had listened to the experts who model these situations, we would have acted much sooner.

She urged the government to heed warnings from Sage advisers and others about an increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks. There seems to be a reluctance to listen to the experts, which is deeply concerning, we have seen it so many times before, she told Sky News on Monday.

If the Prime Minister decides the data shows the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed, he will likely call a meeting of the government’s Covid-O committee, or a full cabinet, to approve emergency measures.

Mr Johnson has vowed to recall Parliament for a vote on any new legal restrictions, giving him up to 72 hours to gain cabinet approval and impose any restrictions in the law before New Years Eve.

A conservative high-ban urged Boris Johnson to be very careful before applying new restrictions. Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said it would not be a loophole at all for the Prime Minister to introduce new guidelines rather than being written into law, adding: I think that would be a very sane way to go forward.

An announcement of any new measures could be made as early as Tuesday, although The temperature quotes government sources as saying ministers were cautiously optimistic that legal restrictions will be unnecessary this week. The newspaper also says weddings and funerals would be exempt from any new rule.

During this time, The telegraph reported that schools were making plans to send full-year groups home for distance learning if staff shortages due to Omicron were to occur after the Christmas holidays.

It is understood that school closings are not being considered by ministers for January. A source close to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: The Prime Minister and Nadhim are fully committed to keeping schools open, school closures are not being considered.

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said principals hope for the best but foresee the worst.

It comes as the latest NHS figures showed more than 10,000 patients waited 12 hours before being admitted to hospital in November, up from 2,148 around the same time last year.

While a record number of NHS trusts registered, patients waited almost 24 hours between arriving at hospital by ambulance and their assessment. NHS England data for October 2021 records the longest waits between arriving at A&E and an initial assessment.

Shadow Labor Health Secretary Wes Streeting said 24 Hours on A&E isn’t just a TV show, it’s now what patients are forced to go through under the Tories.