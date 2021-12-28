Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews low cost landslide monitoring system developed in IIT Mandi | The Weather Channel – Articles de The Weather Channel





Mandi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Mandi on December 27, 2021. (Twitter / IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the landslide monitoring and early warning system developed by the Indian Institute of Technology in Mandi, during his visit to Himachal Pradesh. Developed by IIT Associate Professor Mandi at the School of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, Dr Varun Dutt, and Assistant Professor at the School of Engineering, Dr KV Uday, the device is an alternative low cost to conventional surveillance systems. It reduces landslides by predicting ground movement in advance. The landslide monitoring system provides ground movement alerts via sirens and turn signals installed on the road remotely via text message. In addition, the system sends rain alerts in advance if more than 5mm of rain is expected. Landslides are expected 10 minutes before they occur by monitoring changes in ground movement. The system also predicts extreme weather events using artificial intelligence ( AI) and machine learning, ”said a statement from IIT, Mandi. The prototype device was first deployed in July-August 2017 in an active landslide area on Gharpa hill near the Kamand campus of IIT Mandi. The first field deployment took place in Kotropi Landslide in 2018 with the support of the Mandi District Administration. The usefulness of the device was seen on July 27, 2018, when a tragedy was averted in Kotropi along the Mandi-Joginder Nagar national road due to rains and a sudden flood by the system. A few minutes before the disaster, the system issued a warning asking the police to stop road traffic before a flash flood. The road was washed away due to the flash flood, but no one on the road was affected due to the timely warning, the statement said. The selling price of the system with its sensors and alert mechanism is around Rs 1 lakh, which is nearly 200 times lower than that of a conventional equivalent which amounts to millions of rupees. Four patents have been filed on the developed system, and it will be marketed through a teacher-led startup, Intiot Services Pvt Ltd, in India. So far, 18 systems have been deployed in Mandi district, except for three designs in Balianala (Nainital district), Uttarakhand, three in Dharampur along the Kalka-Shimla route of the Indian iron and three systems in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh. Several other deployments are in preparation in the districts of Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Landslides are the third largest natural disaster in the world, with India the largest. 15% of India is prone to landslides. More than 5,000 people are buried alive each year around the world. ** The above article was posted from a wireframe source with minimal title and text edits.

