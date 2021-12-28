Irfan Pathan blessed with a baby boy





Former Indian versatile Irfan Pathan was lucky enough to have a baby boy on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. He already has an eldest son with his wife Safa Baig, Imran Khan Pathan, born December 20, 2016.

Irfan Pathan shared the good news on Twitter and also informed that the baby and mother are doing well in the hospital. He also shared a photo of him holding the baby. The cricketer announced his retirement from the game in 2020 and recently played in the senior teams of the World Road Safety Series for India under captain Sachin Tendulkar in Raipur.

Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig. Image-Twitter

Irfan Pathan played 29 tests, 120 ODI and 24 T20I for the Indian part. As the left arm crimper scalped 100 wickets into white, Pathan snuffed 173 wickets in the game’s ODI format. In T20I cricket, Pathan picked up 28 wickets.

Safa and I welcome our little boy SULEIMAN KHAN: Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan married Hyderabad model Safa Baig on February 4, 2016, in Mecca. Pathan has an eldest son, Imran Khan Pathan, but has now added another member to his lovely family as he announced the birth of his son Suleiman Khan on December 28, 2021.

Safa and I welcome our little boy SULEIMAN KHAN. The baby and mother are fine and healthy, Irfan tweeted.

Safa and I welcome our little boy SULEIMAN KHAN. The baby and the mother are well and in good health. # Blessings pic.twitter.com/yCVoqCAggW

– Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 28, 2021

Pathan was previously touted as Kapil Dev’s new avatar when he made his India debut in 2003. However, injuries and form quickly derailed his career and he made his last international match for the Indian team. in 2012.

Irfan Pathan (Image credit: Twitter)

However, he was once one of the brightest talents in the world and under the guidance of coach Greg Chappell, regularly beaten at No.3 in ODI cricket for India. He completed 1,105 trial cricket races with an average of 31.57. In ODI cricket, the southpaw amassed 1,544 runs while in the game’s T20I format, Pathan plundered 172 runs.

He was also part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007. He remains the only bowler to score a hat-trick in the first round of a test match, a feat he performed against Pakistan. in 2006.

Since retiring, Pathan has traded the ball and bat with the mic in the comment box and offers his expert opinions on the events of the game.

Also Read: Wasim Jaffer Hilarious Trolls Michael Vaughan After England Loses To Ashes, The latter Responds



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cricketaddictor.com/cricket-news/irfan-pathan-blessed-with-a-baby-boy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos