Trump’s heir preaches Jesus’ ethics are a hindrance





(Newser) In a political and angry version of “the good guys end up last” – or at least, “the good guys end up second” – Donald Trump Jr. told a convention earlier this month that following the Jesus’ teachings “brought us nothing”. “To a Turning Point USA audience, Trump said his team needed a tougher approach, Republican justice not tempered by mercy. they play hardball and cheat, don’t they? We turned the other cheek, “adding:” I understand the mentality, but it doesn’t bring us anything. Okay ? has not brought us anything while we have ceded ground in all the major institutions of our country. ”

In an opinion piece published in The Atlantic, Peter Wehner views Trump’s words as a proclamation that “the scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers.” The need to win politically includes the need to crush your opponents, not just defeat them, he writes. The teachings of Jesus may well stand in the way of this pursuit. “If Jesus’ ethics encourage sensitivities that might cause politicians to act a little less brutally, a little more civilly, with a little more grace? Then it has to go,” says Wenher, who has worked for all three Republican presidents previously. Donald Trump. Wenher is not the only one worried about this political future.

In its abandonment by party leaders, turning the other cheek now joins “other ‘soft’ Christian teachings such as forgiveness (which Trump Sr. said he did not need), equality, nobility of those who suffer from poverty or disability, and a holy fear of complacency, ”writes Ed Kilgore in The Intelligencer. He argued that “this distorted Christianity” did not work for the Trumps. “It ‘got’ them the White House for four years, dominance over one of America’s two main political parties, and sadly of all, the uniquely staunch support of so many conservative supporters of the Prince of Peace, who are willing to reject the teachings of the Savior as T-ball, “writes Kilgore. You can read the full article by Wehner here and Kilgore here.)

