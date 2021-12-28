Everything you need to know about it!





PM Narendra Modis’ most recent car is the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. This Rs 12-Crore plus luxury sedan enjoys VR10 level protection (the highest level of armored protection) and much more.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most influential leaders in the world and he recently got a new set of wheels which costs over Rs 12 crore. The most recent car in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ convoy is the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard. This is an upgrade to the Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser that he used until recently. He was first seen in the new Maybach S650 guard at Hyderabad House earlier this month when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to India. This bulletproof luxury sedan that has been added to PM’s fleet is the revamped version of the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard, unveiled worldwide in 2019. Although this sedan has not been officially launched in India, Mercedes-Benz launched the Maybach S600 Guard in the country in 2016 at a whopping Rs 10.50 crore, ex-showroom. The price of the new Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard from PM Modis has not been disclosed and it varies depending on the options installed in it. However, it should cost around Rs 12 crore – Rs 15 crore (approx without tax). Speaking of the main strengths of the new Maybach S650 Guard from PM Modis, it boasts VR10 level protection, which is the highest level of armored protection available on a production car. This luxury sedan can withstand hardened steel core bullets and it has also received an Explosive Resistant Vehicle (ERV) rating 2010. This means it can protect occupants from a 15kg TNT explosion at a distance of only two meters. The lower part of the car is heavily armored to protect the occupants from direct explosions. In addition, its cabin benefits from a separate air supply in the event of a gas attack. Also Read: Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars Used By Indias PM Include Scorpio In Range Rover And More The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine that develops 523 hp of maximum power and 830 Nm of maximum torque. It has an electronically limited top speed of 190 km / h. In addition, the sedan also has special run-flat tires that can travel up to 30 km in the event of damage or a puncture. Besides these advanced high-tech security features to protect the Prime Minister of India, the Maybach S650 Guard continues to benefit from all of the other creature comforts offered on the standard Mercedes-Maybach S650. Also, it should be mentioned that the application for a new car for the Prime Minister of India is usually made by the Special Protection Group or SPG, which is in charge of protecting the head of state of the country. The SPG identifies the safety requirements and then makes the decision whether the worthy person they are protecting requires a vehicle upgrade or not. The SPG controls two identical cars and the second vehicle acts as a decoy. PM Modi has used several cars over the years, from a humble bulletproof Mahindra Scorpio (like Gujarats CM) to a BMW 7 Series High-Security Edition, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and Toyota Land Cruiser as the PM. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our Youtube channel for the latest automotive news and reviews.

