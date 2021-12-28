The salesperson sets an example for young people





KARACHI:

There is an educated young man in Karachi who has sore feet and difficulty walking but continues to work hard. A worker at Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Pakistan, he says he strictly follows the vision of his leader, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Although he has not been able to find a job in the public or private sector, he is happy to support his family by selling oil and shopping bags while walking to his customers. He tells people not to worry, to work hard and Allah will give them a reward.

The young man is called Aftab Ahmad Khan alias PK Niazi where P refers to his national identity, Pakistan, while K refers to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he is from. The Express Tribune met the young man. This young Aftab Ahmad Khan alias PK Niazi said: “My ancestral home is in the Mansehra region of KPK. I live in Liaquatabad in Karachi. I’m 22 years old.”

He said, “My father has passed away. He was a government employee. We are nine brothers and sisters. An older brother is now a government employee. I took intermediate exams in the arts group. I have been working for PTI Liaquatabad Town since 2013. As a worker, I am always with the party. All the important party leaders in Karachi know me.

He mentioned: “In Liaquatabad, which was a stronghold of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), I used to walk around the area with a photo of Imran Khan. I have worked for PTI every moment and will continue to do so. I have sores on my legs from skin disease. I walk with shoes on. Despite the treatment, the disease was not completely cured. I can’t walk much. People affectionately call me PK Niazi. A lot of people in the neighborhood don’t know my name ”.

He said that although he had not found a job, he was not disappointed. My leader Imran Khan’s vision is to “don’t panic”. That’s why I’m not afraid of hard work. My friends Ahmed Saeed Siddiqui and Faisal gave me a loan of Rs 30,000 from which I started providing plastic bags and bottles of mustard oil to shops and stalls on foot. I work five hours a day. I make a profit of four to five hundred rupees on which I support my family. I will continue this hard work.

PK sends a message to young people to understand Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message: “Don’t worry, work hard and Allah will help you”. I wish I could meet the prime minister and apply for a job. If I can’t find a job, I will continue to work hard. I will continue to work for the development of PTI because I know that Imran Khan can solve the problems of this country.

Posted in The Express Tribune on December 28, 2021.

