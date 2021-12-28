What are they looking for and how far can Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Al Khamenei go?

Joe Biden, President of the United States

Despite the difficult experiences of the United States and its allies with regimes such as China, Russia and Iran, The West does not seem prepared for the challenges posed by Eurasian autocracies.

According to an article published by the The Wall Street Journal, democratic powers they have left their peoples vulnerable to conflict because of their position in the face of threats.

The main mistake is to think that men like Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Ali Khamenei want what most Westerners want. They don’t, says the article signed by Aaron MacLean, senior researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies in the United States.

The most immediate threat is that Putin will invade Ukraine or engage in related forms of reckless shenanigans. As during the takeover of Crimea by Putin in 2014, There is a sense of disbelief at his daring, as well as confusion over his intentions, add text.

Russian President Vladimir Putin

MacLean believes that Western leaders, especially Joe Biden, have underestimated the intentions of regimes like Vladimir Putin.

Even those who recognize Putin’s hostile intentions speak with a sort of episcopal disapproval. In 2014, then Secretary of State John Kerry was mocked when he said of Putin: In the 21st century, you just don’t behave 19th century style by invading another country under a completely invented pretext, he continues.

Recently, Michael McFaul, who served as US Ambassador to Russia during the Obama years, repeated this point on Twitter: Putin is a man of the 19th century. Tragically for him, he lives in the 21st century.

The Kerry-McFaul Position it seems that citizenship is acquired in this century at the discretion of Western elitessaid the post.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

The text also notes that the last generation of Eurasian autocrats showed his contempt for the democratic governments of the West, by testing new methods to achieve traditional government goals such as territorial expansion, even in the face of nuclear weapon coalitions.

To cite the annexation of Crimea is the greatest achievement of these innovations.

These leaders take risks that their Western counterparts can never bear because they think differently. They are brought up in the much harsher school of autocratic politics and are aware of a range of human ambitions than modern liberal states.They have, since their first foundations, tried to suppress in the name of peace and comfort, he adds.

According to the post, Russia, China and Iran each present their own complex challenges to the West, although related despite the ideological differences of their leaders.

The coincidence between them is that they are encouraged in their recklessness by the fantasies which have long plagued modern democracies. The Biden administration and Democratic leaders around the world must accept that these men don’t want what we want and that the arc of history doesn’t always tilt towards justice. The bad guys can win.

