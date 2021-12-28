Inaugurating the Ladongi Dam, Jokowi rides a dragon boat





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo boarded a dragon boat during the inauguration of the Ladongi Dam, East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province, Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – KOLAKA TIMUR. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province. Before inaugurating the dam, Jokowi took the time to tour the Ladongi dam by dragon boat. “In saying Bismillhirahmanirahim, I declare that the Ladongi Dam in East Kolaka Regency, Southeast Sulawesi Province this morning has been inaugurated,” Jokowi said on Tuesday 12/28. While riding the dragon boat, Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung who also rowed on the dragon boat. Meanwhile, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia became the drummer responsible for regulating the pace of the movement of the boats and encouraging the rowers. After circling for 15 minutes, the dragon boat carrying the group stopped at the floating dock. From the dragon boat, Jokowi inaugurated the Ladongi dam. Also read: Jokowi inspects embankment and delivers aid to West Kalimantan Ladongi Dam has a capacity of 45.9 million cubic meters with an area of ​​222 hectares (ha). The Ladongi dam will later be able to irrigate rice fields in a number of surrounding districts, namely East Kolaka, Konawe, South Konawe and Kolaka. Jokowi hopes that the presence of the dam can meet the water needs of agriculture to support self-sufficiency, sovereignty and food security. “Without water, it is impossible for us to achieve good food security, good food sovereignty and good food independence,” he added. In addition to the irrigation function for the four surrounding districts, Ladongi Dam also has the potential to be developed as a tourist destination, especially nautical tourism. Jokowi himself immediately tried it out by riding a dragon boat with a number of ministers accompanying him. “Previously I tried to use a boat, rowing, because the direction of this reservoir can also be used as a tourist place, so it is the responsibility of the district and the province for further development” , did he declare. According to data from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, the Ladongi dam also provides 120 liters of raw water per second, reduces flooding by 176.6 cubic meters per second and an electric potential of 1.3 megawatt. This dam was built in 2016-2021 at a cost of IDR 1,200 billion. Also read: President Jokowi to inaugurate two dams today (12/28) MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

