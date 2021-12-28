Politics
Serbian President expects more Turkish investments
The Serbian president said on Monday that he expects more Turkish investment in the country after the completion of the road construction projects.
Aleksandar Vucic made the remarks as he and Turkish Ambassador to Serbia Hami Aksoy visited the construction site of the Novi Pazar-Tutin highway, where reconstruction works are being carried out by Turkish civil engineering company Tasyap. .
Vucic said the reconstruction of the highway will be completed in June 2022 and that he expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend the project’s opening ceremony.
“As roads improve thanks to construction projects by Turkish companies, investment by Turkish companies in the region will increase,” he said.
Aksoy meanwhile said that last week a Turkish company won a tender for the construction of the 60-kilometer (37-mile) Sjenica-Ivanica road, which is a sign that Turkey attaches great importance. to the region.
“This road will increase Turkish investments in the region,” he said.
Turkey’s Tasyapi signed a $ 27 million contract for the reconstruction of the Novi Pazar-Tutin highway connecting two towns in the southern Balkan state.
Novi Pazar is the largest city in the Serbian region of Sandzak and was founded between 1459 and 1461 by Ishakoglu Isa Bey, the founder of the Bosnian capital Sarajevo and the North Macedonian capital Skopje.
Turkey attaches great importance to the Sandzak region, as it plays a role in the relations between the two countries and keeps the cultural ties at their strongest.
The Tutin road is approximately 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) long and serves over 150,000 people.
Tutin is also the first municipality in Serbia to have renewable wind energy.
Sources
2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/world/serbian-president-expects-more-turkish-investments-3586788
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
