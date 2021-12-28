Boris Johnson bets with ‘mass Covid disease’ without restrictions, scientists warn





UK Conservative government is playing by not tightening Covid restrictions in England and could face ‘significant problem of hospitalizations and mass illness’, experts say Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Covid-19: Sajid Javid does not confirm any new restrictions until New Year

Boris Johnson is betting on the possibility of a significant problem with hospitalizations after deciding not to introduce new Covid restrictions, scientists say. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said no new Covid rules will be introduced in England until the New Year despite the increase in cases over the holiday season. Unlike other parts of the UK which have stepped up action to tackle the threat of the Omicron variant, the precautionary taking has been entrusted to individuals in England, with Mr Javid saying people should remain cautious and celebrate New Years outside if possible. While welcomed by many in the business community, some scientists said it was a risk that could potentially go wrong. Simon Clarke, associate professor of cell microbiology at the University of Reading, stressed that it is best to act quickly against the virus.













Picture: Getty Images)

While no one wants to live under tighter controls, the public must realize that if we end up with a significant problem of hospitalizations and mass illnesses, it will be worse than if the authorities had acted sooner, a- he declared to Guardian. There were 113,628 new infections reported in England on December 25, 103,558 on December 26 and 98,515 on December 27. So far, only partial Covid data for the UK has been released for the Christmas period, with full figures due to be released later this month.













Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)

Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College London, also told the journal: It seems difficult that at a time when we all have to come together to maximize all possible mitigation measures, we seem to have our most great divergence between clinical experts / scientists. advice and legislation. Elsewhere in the UK, tighter restrictions have been introduced, including return-to-table service in Scotland and Northern Ireland. But Boris Johnson has avoided going beyond his “plan B” which involves wearing a face mask and Covid passports or testing negative for certain places involving crowds.













Picture: Craig Connor / ChronicleLive)

Mr Javid said on Monday: “We are looking at the data on a daily basis – this has not changed over the Christmas period. “But there will be no further action until the New Year. Of course, people should be careful as the New Year celebrations approach. “Do a lateral flow test if that makes sense, party outside if you can, have some ventilation if you can. “Please be careful and when we go into the New Year of course then we’ll see if we need to take any further action, but nothing more until then, at least.” Read more Read more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-gambling-mass-covid-25797586 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos