Poll: Erdoan is more than 10 points behind Mamolu and Yava





Click to read the article in Turkish The mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, both members of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), have a comfortable lead over President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in the presidential election, according to a new poll from the MetroPOLL company. If two candidates were to face each other in the elections, the mayor of Ankara Mansur Yava would get 54.4% of the vote against 32.2% of Erdoan and the mayor of Stanbul Ekrem Mamolu would beat Erdoan by 48.7% to 36, 6%, according to the survey. While the opposition has not announced its candidate for the elections due in June 2023, the two mayors and CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu are believed to be candidates. Throughout the year, mamolu and Yava have edged Erdoan in most head-to-head polls. Parliamentary elections In the poll for the legislative elections, Erdoan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) retains the lead with 26.2% of the vote, according to the survey. The ruling party is followed by the CHP (21.4%) and the Y (Good) Party (10.9%), which form the National Alliance. AKP’s ally in the People’s Alliance, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), gets just 4.2% of the vote, meaning the opposition bloc is now ahead of the alliance in power from 32.3% to 30.4%. The Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) obtains 9.1 percent of the vote, according to the survey. The company announced the results without dividing the undecided voters between the parties. Given the decline in support for Erdoan and his party, opposition parties have called for early elections while the president insists the elections will take place as scheduled. (AEK / VK)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bianet.org/english/politics/255426-poll-erdogan-trails-both-imamoglu-and-yavas-by-over-10-points

