Which 2024 candidates won 2021?





Opportunist Trump takes a look at who never liked Trump in the first place Chris Christie, Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo

During the 2016 presidential primary, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said of his opponent Trump: Always beware of the candidate for public office who has the quick and easy answer to a complicated problem. South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has said Trump is everything a governor doesn’t want from a president. And Representative Mike Pompeo, opposing Marco Rubio in the Kansas caucus, attempted to equate Trump with the Republican caricature of Barack Obama: We spent 7.5 years with an authoritarian president who ignored our Constitution. We don’t need four more years.

All three quickly stifled their criticism and went to work for Trump Christie for a brief period as head of the transition team before being fired, Haley as Trump’s ambassador to the UN and Pompeo as as Director of the CIA and Secretary of State to Trump. Now all three clearly want to run for president in 2024, but don’t know how to run against their former boss.

Pompeo, according to the New York Times Maggie Haberman, privately told Trump he would run regardless of the former president’s decision. Shortly after reporting this information, a Pompeo ally told Haberman that the former secretary was just kidding. Yet Pompeo clearly spent 2021 preparing for a race, launching a new political action committee, and visiting key states. When asked what his message would be if he showed up, Pompeo only had the remnants of talking points of Rick Santorum’s failed deals: a throwback to the idea that family is at the center of America . Without any provocative justification for running against Trump, Pompeo remains barely known.

During Trump’s presidency, even though he had no formal White House job, Christie managed to stay close enough to Trump that he likely caught Covid from the president. Now Christies’ tone has abruptly changed, and he’s one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics, even going after a new book, Republican Rescue. But confronting his past and present views has proven awkward. Schizophrenia books are so disguised they seem tactical, wrote conservative columnist George Will, Christie says: No one worked harder than me to put my 20-year-old friend in place and keep him there, and he is a liar, and a relic. Perhaps that’s why hardly anyone buys what Christie sells, literally: Her new book sold just 2,289 copies in its first week.

But when it comes to political schizophrenia, no one is as committed as Nikki Haley.

In January, Haley was prepared to tell the winter meeting of the Republican National Committee that Trump’s actions since election day will be judged harshly by history. Later that month she unloaded on POLITICO Magazine, I am deeply troubled by what happened to him, and, we have to admit he let us down. He took a path that he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have gone, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. Then just three months later, when it was clear many Republicans were still listening to her after the Jan.6 insurgency, Haley changed tack, declaring that I would not be running if President Trump did show up and that I would talk to him about it. Then in October it seemed more ambiguous, In early 2023, if I decided there is a place for me, if I decided there was a reason to move, I would pick up the phone and meet with the president We would work on set. Not being very bothered by Trump anymore, Haley added, we need him in the Republican Party. I don’t want us to go back to the pre-Trump era.

Did Christie, Haley and Pompeo make good use of 2021? No. They haven’t figured out how to properly break with Trump without exposing their cowardly opportunism.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2021/12/28/which-2024-candidates-won-2021-525749 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos