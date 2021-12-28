Can China win back world opinion before the Winter Olympics, and does it even want to?

Read more

The Womens Tennis Association has suspended all of its tournaments in China, the strongest position yet against China by a sports organization that relies heavily on the Chinese market.

China’s international image was already at its lowest level in years in many Western countries after the outbreak of the COVID pandemic and Beijing’s initial handling of the crisis.

So, given the increasingly negative opinions about the Western country, how will Beijing react with the Olympics in just a few weeks? Will he adopt a charm offensive? Or will he retaliate because he feels he has been treated unfairly?

Recent strategies adopted by the government suggest that there are other ways for Beijing to counter criticism of its policies. Take economic pressure, for example.

In a virtual meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and US business lobby groups in late November, Xie called on US businesses to speak up and defend China to the government. American.

The message was clear, Beijing expects the business community to lobby on its behalf to continue to gain access to China’s lucrative market. As Mr. Xie said, “If the relations between the two countries deteriorate, the business community will not be able to make its fortunes in silence.

This has long been the price the business community has been forced to pay for establishing itself in China in accordance with party-state demands.

Remember in 2019 when former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong? The NBA initially released a statement that was criticized by US politicians on both sides of the aisle for prioritizing financial interests over human rights. (The league later clarified that it stood for free speech.)

The NBA still lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the fallout. NBA games have not been shown on Chinese state television since the episode.

Access to the lucrative Chinese market is still very important, it is a lever that the Chinese government can still use against foreign interests.

It says a lot about the fact that major Olympic sponsors have remained silent on the human rights situation in China, while governments have announced diplomatic boycotts.

Demonstrators organize a rally to protest against the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: PA

Then there is the question of whether China still needs the West or cares what the West thinks about it.

China called the diplomatic boycott a blatant political provocation and a serious affront to the 1.4 billion Chinese.

But he also pointed the finger at the 173 UN member countries that signed the UN Olympic truce to ensure that conflicts do not disrupt the games.

Yes, Beijing is angry with the snub from Washington and others, but it points out that it still has broad international support for the Winter Olympics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin happily accepted the invitation to attend the opening ceremonies. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also be present, and others will surely follow.

China’s development model has long attracted the admiration of African countries, especially its form of state-run capitalism.

By hosting its second Olympic Games in less than 20 years, China is reinforcing this message to developing countries that its development model is working.

Australia joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

By awarding the Games to China, the IOC is also showing the world that it is not disturbed by its proximity to authoritarian regimes, further legitimizing them.

The European Union’s hesitation over its response to the boycott also strengthened Beijing’s position and allowed it to exploit the West’s inconsistent position on the issue.

Pro-Tibet activists unfurled “Free Tibet” banner and Tibetan flags atop Beijing Olympics billboard Source: PA

There was great hope that the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics would change China for the better, that the government would become more responsible and have greater respect for human rights.

However, violent protests erupted in Tibet against the repressive policies of the state parties, then spread around the world as the games approached. About 30 Tibetans have been imprisoned, some for life.

The 2008 Olympics revealed the naivety of the international community: to believe that sport can bring about political change.

Beijing will be the first city in the world to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. Source: EPA

In fact, China organized these games so well that it was seen as a victory for soft power, heralding China as a superpower on the world stage. Historian Zheng Wang called the games a symbol of China’s rejuvenation.

It would be a mistake to think that the current diplomatic boycott will bring about a substantial change in China’s internal situation.

Instead, the diplomatic boycott is a compromise strategy, athletes are still able to compete, but Western governments can be seen as taking a stand.

However, the silence of the main sponsors shows that there is no unified voice when it comes to the human rights situation in China.

This gap between the West’s political and trade response is to China’s advantage. This is yet another way for China to demonstrate the weakness of the West which professes democratic values ​​and respect for human rights can be compromised when profits are at stake.

As such, China is unlikely to capitulate and make any dramatic overtures to repair its international image. He’s more likely to go on the offensive.

Nonetheless, it should be a time when sports fans, athletes, sponsors and the wider international civil society are questioning sports bodies like the IOC by attributing sports events to authoritarian governments.

The IOC did not learn a lesson in 2008. If it wants to be seen as a defender of human rights, it starts with the way it awards its top prizes the right to welcome the rest of the world .

Jennifer YJ Hsu is a researcher at UNSW and is affiliated with the Lowy Institute.