Politics
Can China win back world opinion before the Winter Olympics, and does it even want to?
Read more
The Womens Tennis Association has suspended all of its tournaments in China, the strongest position yet against China by a sports organization that relies heavily on the Chinese market.
China’s international image was already at its lowest level in years in many Western countries after the outbreak of the COVID pandemic and Beijing’s initial handling of the crisis.
So, given the increasingly negative opinions about the Western country, how will Beijing react with the Olympics in just a few weeks? Will he adopt a charm offensive? Or will he retaliate because he feels he has been treated unfairly?
Recent strategies adopted by the government suggest that there are other ways for Beijing to counter criticism of its policies. Take economic pressure, for example.
In a virtual meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng and US business lobby groups in late November, Xie called on US businesses to speak up and defend China to the government. American.
The message was clear, Beijing expects the business community to lobby on its behalf to continue to gain access to China’s lucrative market. As Mr. Xie said, “If the relations between the two countries deteriorate, the business community will not be able to make its fortunes in silence.
This has long been the price the business community has been forced to pay for establishing itself in China in accordance with party-state demands.
Read more
Remember in 2019 when former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong? The NBA initially released a statement that was criticized by US politicians on both sides of the aisle for prioritizing financial interests over human rights. (The league later clarified that it stood for free speech.)
The NBA still lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the fallout. NBA games have not been shown on Chinese state television since the episode.
Access to the lucrative Chinese market is still very important, it is a lever that the Chinese government can still use against foreign interests.
It says a lot about the fact that major Olympic sponsors have remained silent on the human rights situation in China, while governments have announced diplomatic boycotts.
Source: PA
Then there is the question of whether China still needs the West or cares what the West thinks about it.
China called the diplomatic boycott a blatant political provocation and a serious affront to the 1.4 billion Chinese.
But he also pointed the finger at the 173 UN member countries that signed the UN Olympic truce to ensure that conflicts do not disrupt the games.
Yes, Beijing is angry with the snub from Washington and others, but it points out that it still has broad international support for the Winter Olympics.
I thank UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterress for confirming his presence at # Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. To date, many heads of state, government and royalty have registered. They are welcome. China will provide simple, safe and beautiful Olympics for the world. pic.twitter.com/X7nZvs6ff8
Russian President Vladimir Putin happily accepted the invitation to attend the opening ceremonies. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will also be present, and others will surely follow.
China’s development model has long attracted the admiration of African countries, especially its form of state-run capitalism.
By hosting its second Olympic Games in less than 20 years, China is reinforcing this message to developing countries that its development model is working.
Australia joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
By awarding the Games to China, the IOC is also showing the world that it is not disturbed by its proximity to authoritarian regimes, further legitimizing them.
The European Union’s hesitation over its response to the boycott also strengthened Beijing’s position and allowed it to exploit the West’s inconsistent position on the issue.
Source: PA
There was great hope that the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics would change China for the better, that the government would become more responsible and have greater respect for human rights.
However, violent protests erupted in Tibet against the repressive policies of the state parties, then spread around the world as the games approached. About 30 Tibetans have been imprisoned, some for life.
The 2008 Olympics revealed the naivety of the international community: to believe that sport can bring about political change.
Source: EPA
In fact, China organized these games so well that it was seen as a victory for soft power, heralding China as a superpower on the world stage. Historian Zheng Wang called the games a symbol of China’s rejuvenation.
It would be a mistake to think that the current diplomatic boycott will bring about a substantial change in China’s internal situation.
Instead, the diplomatic boycott is a compromise strategy, athletes are still able to compete, but Western governments can be seen as taking a stand.
However, the silence of the main sponsors shows that there is no unified voice when it comes to the human rights situation in China.
Read more
This gap between the West’s political and trade response is to China’s advantage. This is yet another way for China to demonstrate the weakness of the West which professes democratic values and respect for human rights can be compromised when profits are at stake.
As such, China is unlikely to capitulate and make any dramatic overtures to repair its international image. He’s more likely to go on the offensive.
Nonetheless, it should be a time when sports fans, athletes, sponsors and the wider international civil society are questioning sports bodies like the IOC by attributing sports events to authoritarian governments.
The IOC did not learn a lesson in 2008. If it wants to be seen as a defender of human rights, it starts with the way it awards its top prizes the right to welcome the rest of the world .
Jennifer YJ Hsu is a researcher at UNSW and is affiliated with the Lowy Institute.
Sources
2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/analysis-can-china-win-back-global-opinion-before-the-winter-olympics-and-does-it-even-want-to/d84d6c46-20e6-4887-9383-c58c532cc5e7
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]