The ten protagonists of 2021 in Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec. 28 (EFE) .- The resilience of the Prime Minister in the face of a year marked by challenges, the strong voice of the Minister of Foreign Affairs calling for help for a deteriorating Afghanistan, or the obtaining of the Nansen Prize for refugees of UNHCR in Asia, are some of the events that made Pakistan’s top ten protagonists in 2021. Here are a few: IMRAN KHAN Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government have faced multiple challenges during of the year, such as rising inflation, corruption, the pandemic, poor governance or the country’s weak international standing, which sparked a series of opposition-led protests demanding his resignation. that his party continues to lose popularity, by failing to keep the promises it made before the 2018 general election. SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI Minister of Justice Pakistan’s foreign relations have been, since the takeover of Kabul by the Afghan Taliban, one of the strong voices who called on the international community not to isolate the regime from fundamentalists in order to avoid the humanitarian crisis which is currently affecting the country. meaning, Qureshi was the third foreign representative to visit the new Taliban government, after those of Qatar and Uzbekistan, and he played a key role in making Pakistan host the summit of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC ) in December to address the Afghan issue. REHMAN Dr Saleema Rehman, a 29-year-old Afghan refugee who lives and practices medicine in Pakistan, was awarded the UNHCR’s Nansen Prize for Refugees in Asia in 2021. As an Afghan refugee, she encountered significant obstacles in her quest to become a doctor, in large part due to the rigid regulations governing the education of girls in the country. Prior to that, in 2009, she obtained the only seat reserved each year for an Afghan Afghan Refugee at a medical school in Pakistan’s Punjab province, while in 2014 she obtained her five-year bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. and, upon graduation, became the first Afghan refugee doctor of Turkmen origin. 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai has been the victim of countless terrorist attacks in her homeland, accused of undermining Pakistani culture and Islam, following seemingly innocent comments she made during an interview, wondering why the marriage, and if it is not possible to live as a couple without being the union official. The question reached the parliament of the province where Malala is from, where he was asked to clarify his words as well, and prompted the premiere of the documentary ‘I am not Malala’, which attacked the activist for her Western values ​​and her attacks on Islam SAAD HUSSAIN RIZVIL The arrest in April of the leader of the radical group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), who called for the expulsion of the French ambassador in response to the allegedly blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad and comments in his defense of President Macron, sparked massive anger and protests from various Islamist groups across the country, which blocked many.The marches finally broke up in November, after that the government agreed to release the Islamist leader and legalize his formation, which had been classified as an illegal organization after promoting violent protests.ADBUL QADEER KHAN The year 2021 was witness to the last moments in the life of Pakistanis “father of the atomic bomb”, nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan, who died on October 10 Aged 85, a few days after recovering from the coronavirus, the expert led the program of nuclear armament of Pakistan between 1976 and 2001, which began in 1974 after India’s trials with such weapons. the country’s prime minister, Imran Khan, has appointed a new director and given Nadeem Anjum one of Pakistan’s most influential posts. This appointment comes at a time when the country is facing multiple internal and external challenges, notably due to extremism and the increase in terrorist incidents. , after which the ISI accused India and Afghanistan of having links with insurgent groups attacking Nawaz Sharif, a three-time former Pakistani prime minister, in exile in the UK since 2019 after being charged with corruption in his country. Despite this, he was a leading figure in the formation of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (MDP), a coalition of opposition parties that seeks to reduce the interference of the military establishment in civilian government and to overthrow the government. in place of Imran Khan. year, in a series of alliance rallies, he accuses the military of orchestrating the election of Khan and his party in 2018, and criticizes military interference in politics and its influence on the The country’s political system … MARYAM NAWAZMaryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is one of the most prominent and active members of her father’s party, the Muslim League of Pakistan (Nawaz). As the party’s vice-chair, she was part of the Opposition Campaign (MDP) against the current government of Imran Khan on issues such as the economy and governance. He has spoken out openly against alleged military support for Imran Khan and has been jailed for some time for corruption in the past. In 2021, he is leading a legal battle over these cases BILAWAL BHUTTO Son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto is the current chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which has joined forces with other opposition parties Pakistani in the common front. Pakistan Democratic Movement to launch a vigorous campaign to overthrow Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and openly opposed Islamabad’s negotiations with the illegal terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

