Donald Trump suffers 7 million golf strokes amid Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic





Scottish golf courses owned by billionaire former US President Trump suffered huge financial losses, claimed millions of dollars in cash on leave and laid off scores of employees.

Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland have suffered from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic and recorded a combined loss of nearly $ 7 million last year.

The former US president owns the historic and prestigious routes of Turnberry and Balmedie, but both suffered in 2020 as they were hit by staff shortages and rising import costs.

New accounts filed for last year show there were layoffs in the former despite more than $ 3 million claimed in the two cash-on-leave courses.

Amid long closures due to the pandemic and new challenges brought on by Brexit, the loss of the seaside resort of Ayrshire Turnberry has more than doubled from 2.3 million in 2019 to 5.3 million a year last.

There was also an increase in terms of loss at Balmedie, although the increase was more steady from at least 1.1 million in 2019 to 1.3 million the following year.

Donald Trump owns Turnberry, the historic Scottish golf resort which suffered a huge financial loss in 2020

Picture:

PENNSYLVANIA)

Overall, the two stations lost their respective Trump-owned trading companies for $ 6.6 million.

The Turnberry accounts signed by the director and son of ex-president Eric Trump state: “Brexit has also had an impact on our business as supply chains have been affected by the availability of drivers and staff, reducing deliveries and availability of certain product lines.

“Prices have increased due to additional freight costs and import duties.

“Staff availability has been a challenge due to a combination of wage inflation with the retail and logistics sectors increasing salaries to attract staff due to increased activity levels. .

“Indirectly, the staff pool has been reduced with a lack of access to European staff for companies in general, which has resulted in a greater demand for people previously available at the station.”

And Balmedie’s accounts state: “Brexit has also had an impact on business, as supply chains are disrupted and the labor market is shrunk.”

Turnberry was where the majority of the money on leave went, with more than $ 2.3 million claimed from the course that has hosted the Open Championship four times.

Turnberry was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2014

Picture:

AFP / Getty Images)

But that did not prevent a large number of layoffs, with an average monthly workforce of 289 people against 541 the previous year and 324,000 paid in dismissal cash.

The accounts state: “The proceeds of the grant were used by the group to support the maintenance of jobs for many of the group’s employees during the closure of the complex or at reduced capacity due to the impact of the Covid pandemic- 19 during the year. . “

Balmedie’s workforce also fell from 84 to 63 during the same period, with accounts indicating that she used the leave scheme to “keep as many jobs as possible”.

