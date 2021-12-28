PM Narendra Modi v Akhilesh Yadav on Kanpur businessman Piyush Jain who hid 200 crore of money at home





Although the prime minister did not give names, the Union’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah was more direct. New Delhi: Kanpur businessman who hid 200 crore inside his house played in political feuds ahead of elections in Uttar Pradesh today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah attack Akhilesh Yadav and which the leader of the Samajwadi party applauded. Prime Minister Modi linked jailed perfume dealer Piyush Jain to the Samajwadi party and, at the same time, mocked Akhilesh Yadav for often complaining that the BJP takes credit for his work. “Boxes full of notes came out. I thought they (the Samajwadi Party) would say we did that as well. The people of Kanpur understand business and commerce well. Before 2017, the scent of corruption that they had spread all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see, “the prime minister said at the inauguration of a metro project in Kanpur. “But now they are sitting with their mouths shut. They are not showing up to take credit for the mountain of banknotes the whole country has seen. It is their achievement and their reality. The people of Uttar Pradesh watch and they understand everything. They are with those who are working to move the state forward, “he said. Prime Minister Modi also said that “previous governments” in Uttar Pradesh believed they “won the lottery to plunder the state for five years”, but the BJP government is working with honesty and responsibility. “ The prime minister did not give any names, but the Union’s Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah attacked Akhilesh Yadav more directly. “Recently a Samajwadi Party perfume businessman was arrested. Akhilesh Ji squirms, asking why we carried out the raids. Rs 250 crore was seized from his house (Piyush Jain). Akhilesh Ji, hence is this money coming from? ” Amit Shah interviewed during a public rally in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav, categorically denying any connection between his party and Piyush Jain, scoffed at the fact that the BJP had been mistakenly attacked by “its own businessman”. He alleged that the businessman’s call tapes would reveal the names of several BJP executives who were in contact with him. “By mistake, the BJP searched its own businessman. Instead of party leader Samajwadi Pushpraj Jain, they searched Piyush Jain,” the Samajwadi leader told reporters. Piyush Jain, who supplied perfume to a pan masala brand, was raided for six days last week by the income tax department. The raids revealed the largest ever customs transport of around Rs 200 crore in cash, 23 kg of gold and 250 kg of silver hidden at his home in Kanpur and his factory in Kannauj.

