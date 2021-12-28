Irfan Pathan becomes father for the second time





Former Indian versatile Irfan Pathan has become a father for the second time, he announced on social media on Tuesday. Irfan married Safa Baigin in February 2016, in Mecca.

“Safa and I welcome our little boy SULEIMAN KHAN. The baby and mother are fine and healthy, ”Pathan posted via his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Irfan married Safa Baigin in February 2016 in Mecca and the couple had their first son Imran Khan Pathan in December of the same year.

Starting his career as a fast and medium swing, Pathan made his debut in the national team shortly after turning 19 and referred to comparisons to Pakistani Wasim Akram with his promising performances and prodigious swing.

In early 2006, Pathan became the only bowler to land a testhat-trick the first time in the match (vs. Pakistan in Karachi). However, the productive run did not last and after the start of 2006 he began to gradually lose pace and swing, and his wicket-making abilities waned.

Although Pathan’s stick continued to be productive, he was not considered a specialist and was retired from the team in tests and ODIs at the end of 2006, and by 2007 was no longer in the team. team until his return in 2007 World T20.

He solidified his position in the team and was named by the International Cricket Council as Emerging Player of the Year in 2004. Pathan was instrumental in India’s one-day international victories and in the 2004 Pakistan test series. He was described by the media as the “blue eyed boy” of Indian cricket. At the end of 2004 he won 18 wickets in two tests against Bangladesh, but in early 2005 he performed poorly and conceded points at a high pace, which led to a brief exile from the international team. of a day (ODI).

Immediately thereafter, Australia’s Greg Chappell, one of the best hitters of his time, became coach of India (2005) and identified Pathan’s hitting potential.

Pathan improved his batting skills and tried to become a versatile bowler, and he opened the bat on several occasions, scoring 93 in a test match (December 10, 2005, against Sri Lanka in Delhi) after a Virender Sehwag disease.

He made three scores over 80 in the span of four testing innings against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. During the first nine months of Chappell’s stint at the helm, Pathan performed very well with bat and ball, regularly scoring runs and frequently taking top-notch wickets. He moved up to 2nd place in the ICC ODI ranking for all-rounders and was also in the top five in the test standings. This has led critics to compare him to former Indian bowler Kapil Dev.

Off the pitch, Pathan appeared on the 2015 Jhalak Dikhhla Jaain dance reality show and will be making his acting debut in a Kollywood film Cobra.

Get all IPL and Cricket Score news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/irfan-pathan-becomes-father-for-the-second-time-4600781.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos