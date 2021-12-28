Poll finds Trump, Biden voters split in Jan.6 inquiries





WASHINGTON –

Almost a year after a violent attack on the United States Capitol, a new national poll has revisited what Americans think about the insurgency and who they hold responsible.

The UMass Amherst poll results are based on 1,000 interviews conducted between December 14 and December 20. Many of the questions included in the revisited topics that researchers first studied in April.

For example, the UMass Amherst poll found that when given a list of names and groups, 45% of those polled in the April poll considered former President Donald Trump “most responsible” for the violence. January 6th. point, at 44%.

Of only those who voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, however, 79% blamed Trump

The survey’s margin of error is 3.1%

The December poll was also consistent in the percentage of respondents who believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. In April, 59% said his election was definitely or probably legitimate, and the December poll found 58% thought the same.

Since the January 6 attack, hundreds of people have been charged and many have been sentenced to prison terms.

Respondents to the latest poll were slightly less likely to describe attack participants as “rioters,” with 50% selecting that description from a list in December, up from 54% in April. The poll also found that respondents in December were 6% less likely to describe attendees as a “mob,” 5% less likely to select the word “terrorists,” 4% less likely to choose “insurgents” and 7% less. likely to select the phrase “white nationalists” as a description.

The new poll found that 58% of Americans believe members of Congress or then Vice President Mike Pence would have been physically injured had they been found by the crowd.

Support for the ongoing investigation and prosecution of participants increased from 52% to 46% in the latest poll. Of those who voted for Biden in 2020, however, 91% support the ongoing law enforcement effort while 53% of Trump voters oppose it.

