Personality of the Year: Xi Jinping: The New Mao – Suddenly the Most Powerful Man in the World

The Chinese president will extend his power considerably in 2021. A “historic resolution” paves the way for a third term. Even a separate school subject “Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on Socialism” is introduced. China heralds a new era – and indeed begins a new dictatorship of Mao.

In China, 300 million students recently had a brand new topic: it is called “Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on Socialism”. It’s about anchoring the president’s ideology in the minds of the next generation. According to the government, the unusual innovation serves to establish a “new ra”, “to strengthen socialism” and “to help young people to establish Marxist convictions”.

After Announcement in summer the subject is now truly integrated into the curriculum and applies to all first year college students. New textbooks suddenly show solid quotes and beautiful pictures of smiling Xi Jinping, as well as anecdotes from his life. “Grandpa Xi is very busy with his job. But no matter how busy he is, he cares about us and cares about our growth,” he says in a tribute to a textbook.

It is specifically highlighted how well China fought the Covid-19 pandemic. Central slogans such as “It is the duty of every citizen to protect national security” or “We follow the Communist Party wholeheartedly” are propagated over and over again. At first glance, school materials and textbooks are but grotesque examples of ideological brainwashing under socialism. At the same time, however, they are indications of a new quality in the cult of leadership in China.

In 2021, Xi Jinping achieved a breakthrough in the politics of power, the dimension of which is underestimated in the West. The president first had the constitution amended, which in fact only allowed two terms. As a lesson from Mao Zedong’s 27-year reign of terror, reformist architect Deng Xiaoping wrote that a Chinese party leader would never again be allowed to exercise absolute power for life. Since then, all Chinese leaders have met the ten-year deadline. Xi Jinping is once again opening the door to one man’s rule for life.

KP announces “historic resolution”

Xi Jinping in July 2021. (Photo: imago images / Xinhua)

In a second step in his seizure of power towards socialist absolutism, Xi Jinping gathered functions of power. He is secretary general of the Communist Party, chairman of the military commission and president of the state. To that end, he has assumed the presidency of several newly created command centers for him – with responsibilities ranging from military and economic reforms to the Cultural Revolution and cybersecurity. Just like Mao in the past, he allows himself to be called “grand helmsman” (commander-in-chief) by the army and “Führer” by the party.

Now the third step towards the historic seizure of power has also taken place. In November, the Central Committee of the Communist Party adopted a “historic resolution” to provide it with permanent leadership. Chinese state media have since celebrated the “historic resolution” as a turning point. In fact, after 1945 and 1981, this is only the third time in the party’s centennial history that such a resolution has been passed. The founder of the state Mao Zedong was the first to take this path to seize absolute power in 1945, while Deng Xiaoping marked reform and opening up in 1981. Xi Jinping is now clearly aligned with these two -the. At the end of 2021, Xi Jinping will be officially listed as “the founder of a new era”.

China has the world’s largest navy

Xi Jinping has gone from the leading figure of one-party socialism to personal dictatorship. Critics of the regime fear that controls and repression in China will intensify and that the totalitarian system will expand. The brutal suppression of free speech and democracy in Hong Kong as well as the recent assault on Taiwan are seen as harbingers of the new regime.

Xi Jinping is also pushing forward vigorously with massive armaments. New hypersonic weapons have recently made headlines around the world, and the number of Chinese nuclear devices is increasing massively – while Western arsenals are shrinking. In space and at sea, there is aggressive weaponry. China now has the world’s largest navy. “Building a strong navy has been the Chinese nation’s dearest desire for generations,” Xi Jinping said. And now, just before Christmas, US satellite images show that a spectacular new aircraft carrier is apparently about to be completed at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. It is supposed to use advanced electromagnetic catapults – and will be officially presented when Xi Jinping’s third term opens.

Xi Jinping’s coming to power will take place in 2021 at a time when the United States and Europe are weakened by the pandemic. Political leadership in Washington seems battered, Europe is faltering in its political power with Brexit and the conflicts in Russia. For the global audience, Xi Jinping suddenly assumes the role of the most powerful man in the world. This fits with the fact that, according to British economics researchers, China is expected to replace the United States as the world’s largest economy by 2028 – five years ahead of schedule. And then the new Mao of China will probably still be in office.