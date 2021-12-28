Politics
Personality of the Year: Xi Jinping: The New Mao – Suddenly the Most Powerful Man in the World
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Personality of the Year: Xi Jinping
The new Mao – suddenly the most powerful man in the world
By Wolfram Weimer
The Chinese president will extend his power considerably in 2021. A “historic resolution” paves the way for a third term. Even a separate school subject “Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on Socialism” is introduced. China heralds a new era – and indeed begins a new dictatorship of Mao.
In China, 300 million students recently had a brand new topic: it is called “Xi Jinping’s Thoughts on Socialism”. It’s about anchoring the president’s ideology in the minds of the next generation. According to the government, the unusual innovation serves to establish a “new ra”, “to strengthen socialism” and “to help young people to establish Marxist convictions”.
After Announcement in summer the subject is now truly integrated into the curriculum and applies to all first year college students. New textbooks suddenly show solid quotes and beautiful pictures of smiling Xi Jinping, as well as anecdotes from his life. “Grandpa Xi is very busy with his job. But no matter how busy he is, he cares about us and cares about our growth,” he says in a tribute to a textbook.
It is specifically highlighted how well China fought the Covid-19 pandemic. Central slogans such as “It is the duty of every citizen to protect national security” or “We follow the Communist Party wholeheartedly” are propagated over and over again. At first glance, school materials and textbooks are but grotesque examples of ideological brainwashing under socialism. At the same time, however, they are indications of a new quality in the cult of leadership in China.
In 2021, Xi Jinping achieved a breakthrough in the politics of power, the dimension of which is underestimated in the West. The president first had the constitution amended, which in fact only allowed two terms. As a lesson from Mao Zedong’s 27-year reign of terror, reformist architect Deng Xiaoping wrote that a Chinese party leader would never again be allowed to exercise absolute power for life. Since then, all Chinese leaders have met the ten-year deadline. Xi Jinping is once again opening the door to one man’s rule for life.
KP announces “historic resolution”
In a second step in his seizure of power towards socialist absolutism, Xi Jinping gathered functions of power. He is secretary general of the Communist Party, chairman of the military commission and president of the state. To that end, he has assumed the presidency of several newly created command centers for him – with responsibilities ranging from military and economic reforms to the Cultural Revolution and cybersecurity. Just like Mao in the past, he allows himself to be called “grand helmsman” (commander-in-chief) by the army and “Führer” by the party.
Now the third step towards the historic seizure of power has also taken place. In November, the Central Committee of the Communist Party adopted a “historic resolution” to provide it with permanent leadership. Chinese state media have since celebrated the “historic resolution” as a turning point. In fact, after 1945 and 1981, this is only the third time in the party’s centennial history that such a resolution has been passed. The founder of the state Mao Zedong was the first to take this path to seize absolute power in 1945, while Deng Xiaoping marked reform and opening up in 1981. Xi Jinping is now clearly aligned with these two -the. At the end of 2021, Xi Jinping will be officially listed as “the founder of a new era”.
China has the world’s largest navy
Xi Jinping has gone from the leading figure of one-party socialism to personal dictatorship. Critics of the regime fear that controls and repression in China will intensify and that the totalitarian system will expand. The brutal suppression of free speech and democracy in Hong Kong as well as the recent assault on Taiwan are seen as harbingers of the new regime.
Xi Jinping is also pushing forward vigorously with massive armaments. New hypersonic weapons have recently made headlines around the world, and the number of Chinese nuclear devices is increasing massively – while Western arsenals are shrinking. In space and at sea, there is aggressive weaponry. China now has the world’s largest navy. “Building a strong navy has been the Chinese nation’s dearest desire for generations,” Xi Jinping said. And now, just before Christmas, US satellite images show that a spectacular new aircraft carrier is apparently about to be completed at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. It is supposed to use advanced electromagnetic catapults – and will be officially presented when Xi Jinping’s third term opens.
Xi Jinping’s coming to power will take place in 2021 at a time when the United States and Europe are weakened by the pandemic. Political leadership in Washington seems battered, Europe is faltering in its political power with Brexit and the conflicts in Russia. For the global audience, Xi Jinping suddenly assumes the role of the most powerful man in the world. This fits with the fact that, according to British economics researchers, China is expected to replace the United States as the world’s largest economy by 2028 – five years ahead of schedule. And then the new Mao of China will probably still be in office.
Sources
2/ https://www.n-tv.de/politik/politik_person_der_woche/Der-neue-Mao-ploetzlich-maechtigster-Mann-der-Welt-article23024633.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]