5 facts about the Pidekso Wonogiri reservoir inaugurated by President Joko Widodo





KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurate Pidekso Reservoir in the neighborhood Wonogiri Tuesday (12/28/2021). According to Jokowi, the construction of reservoirs is the key for Indonesia to achieve food security, independence and sovereignty. The presence of the Pidekso reservoir also adds to the number of reservoirs in the regency of Wonogiri. For information, Wonogiri already has a sufficiently large reservoir and has become one of its icons, namely the Gajah Mungkur reservoir. What follows Kompas.com summarize 5 facts about the inaugurated Pidekso reservoir President Jokowi: 1. Location of the Pidekso reservoir The Pidekso reservoir is located in the village of Pidekso, sub-district of Giriwoyo, Regency of Wonogiri, Central Java. Read also: The Pidekso Wonogiri reservoir inaugurated by President Jokowi, this is the road to get there The distance to the Pidekso Reservoir from the center of Wonogiri Regency is approximately 52 kilometers (km) with a journey time of approximately 1.5 hours.

2. Construction started in 2014 Reported on Tuesday by the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Jokowi explained that construction of the Pidekso reservoir began in 2014. However, at the time, it was only a land acquisition. KOMPAS.com/ANGGARA WIKAN PRASETYA Pidekso reservoir in Giriwoyo, Wonogiri. Pidekso reservoir in Giriwoyo, Wonogiri. "Construction (Pidekso reservoir) will start in 2017," Jokowi said. 3. The cost of building the Pidekso reservoir The construction of the Pidekso reservoir costs up to hundreds of billions of rupees. Jokowi explained it during the inauguration ceremony. Read also: Kitagawa Enchantment of Bali, a tourist spot with an island of the gods in Wonogiri "Today we can inaugurate the dam, which costs 727 billion rupees," he said. President Joko Widodo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://travel.kompas.com/read/2021/12/28/170500127/5-fakta-waduk-pidekso-wonogiri-yang-diresmikan-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

