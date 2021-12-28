Turkish President stresses importance of Muslim unity in the face of rising Islamophobia





TEHRAN (IQNA) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Muslims will only achieve ultimate peace and harmony if they are able to establish unity and solidarity among themselves in the face of rising Islamophobia .

Speaking in a televised message on Tuesday at the American Muslim Society (MAS) and Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) convention in Chicago, one of the largest Islamic conventions held annually in North America North, Erdogan stressed the importance of unity and positivity for Muslims. . “We must strengthen our solidarity in the face of anti-Muslim hatred, xenophobia and cultural racism, which increased during the pandemic,” he said, adding that Muslims must unite and put aside the cultural and ethnic differences. “All Muslims are brothers and sisters, regardless of their origin, skin color, nation, culture, sect,” Erdogan said, adding that Islam had no room for exclusion, incitement or terror. He went on to say that instead of retreating to their shelves, Muslims should strive to have self-confidence and play their well-deserved role in an embracing way in the societies in which they live. Turkey attaches importance to healthy and strong relations with the Muslim community in the United States, the country’s presidential spokesman also said. Brahim Kalin’s remarks were made during the convention’s gala dinner. The Turkish official said faith is more than just a belief system, as it is also linked to matters of spirituality, justice and kindness. Emphasizing that human beings cannot reveal their own potential without meaning, wisdom and purpose, Kaln told the participants: “As Muslim individuals and Muslim communities of the 21st century, we must restore the sense of wisdom. Because there is so much judgment in our lives, but very little wisdom. “ Commenting on the concepts of belief and freedom, Kaln noted that freedom is not just the freedom to choose something, it is important to choose the truth, and it makes perfect sense with wisdom and belief. Two decades after September 11, Muslims in the United States are still struggling with intolerance, racism and hatred, research shows. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research (AP-NORC) poll conducted prior to the 9/11 anniversary found that 53% of Americans hold unfavorable opinions towards Islam, compared with 42% who hold opinions. favorable. This contrasts with Americans’ views on Christianity and Judaism, for which most respondents expressed favorable opinions. Distrust and suspicion of Muslims did not start with September 11, but the attacks dramatically intensified these animosities. Used to being ignored or targeted with low-level harassment, the country’s large and diverse Muslim communities have been given the spotlight, said Youssef Chhoud, a political scientist at Christopher Newport University in Virginia. Turkish officials have criticized their Western counterparts for remaining indifferent to anti-Muslim sentiment and fueling such ideology that experts believe the country can lead the fight. They have continuously called on world leaders to take action to stop the demonization of Muslims and have taken action to tackle the growing problem. Erdogan said earlier this year that Western countries insisted on taking no action against rising anti-Islam sentiment. He also called on Turkish institutions to take action on issues related to Muslims and Turks in these countries. Some European countries, particularly France, have taken a hostile stance against Muslims in recent years. Source: The Daily Sabah

