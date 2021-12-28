Donald Trump Jr. tells young conservatives that following Jesus’ command to turn the other cheek has paid off – Baptist News Global





Donald Trump Jr., one of the nation’s leading apologists for his father’s payoff policy, told an evangelical Christian crowd on December 19 that they had spent half a century turning the other cheek while Jesus was teaching and it hadn’t worked. out for them.

Trump Jr.’s speech at the Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix was first reported by Relevant magazine as Bible Scholar Donald Trump Jr. Tells Young Conservatives that following the Bible has done us nothing. Then it was reported by Peter Wehner of The Atlantic under the title, The Gospel of Donald Trump Jr.

Although no member of the Trump family has close ties to a church or has demonstrated a pattern of church attendance, Trump Jr. admitted in his otherwise inflammatory speech that he knew he was would ruffle some feathers and speak ill of Jesus’ teachings. It’s unclear exactly how he thinks conservative Republicans have turned the other cheek in the culture wars of the Americas.

The Turning Point USA website explains its strategy: We play offense with a sense of urgency to win the culture wars of the Americas.

The nonprofit was founded by Charlie Kirk, a fiery curator who was previously close to Jerry Falwell Jr. and Liberty University. He and Falwell Jr. established the Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, an advocacy and education group housed at Liberty University from 2019 until early 2021, when the university refused to renew his contract. with Kirk and quietly changed the name of the center.

Kirk and Turning Point USA focus their attention on high school and college issues, seeking to engage conservative youth in culture wars through issues such as anti-enlightenment, left-wing madness, and the ‘indoctrination. The organization maintains a school board watchlist on its website where students and parents are encouraged to report schools and teachers who promote critical racial theory and other leftist ideologies.

Turning Point USA lists three things it believes: The United States of America is the largest country in the history of the world. The Constitution of the United States is the most exceptional political document ever written. Capitalism is the most moral and proven economic system ever discovered.

Trump Jr.’s Dec. 19 speech was delivered during the America Fest 2021 groups, where he spoke alongside speakers including United States Representative Madison Cawthorn, United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene , United States Representative Lauren Boebert, United States Representative Jim Jordan, United States Representative Matt Gaetz, United States Senator Ted Cruz and Fox News Personality Tucker Carlson. The events website includes an endorsement by Rudy Giuliani. All of these figures have been at the forefront of promoting Donald Trump’s big lie that he won the 2020 presidential election despite the lack of factual evidence to that effect.

From that crowd, Trump Jr. sparked a roll call of Tory grievances against liberals and leftists and the big government and other key institutions he says are hostile to Tories.

“We turned the other cheek, and I sort of understand the biblical reference, I understand the mentality, but it hasn’t helped us. OKAY? This did not bring us anything while we gave up ground in all the major institutions of our country.

And although Charlie Kirk, the Trumps, and conservative evangelicals in general frequently launch campaigns to boycott or silence the people and ideas they oppose, Trump Jr. instead warned against the threat of leftists overriding them. .

If we get together, they can’t all cancel us. OKAY? They won’t, he said. And it will be against a lot of our beliefs because I would love not to have to participate in the culture of cancellation. I would love it not to exist. But as long as that’s the case, folks, we better play the same game. OK? We’ve been playing T-ball for half a century as they play hardball and cheat. To the right? We turned the other cheek, and I sort of understand the biblical reference, I understand the mentality, but it hasn’t helped us. OKAY? This did not bring us anything while we gave up ground in all the major institutions of our country.

Wehner in his article on Atlantic explained: Throughout his speech, Don Jr. described a scenario in which Trump supporters, Americans living in Red America, are relentlessly attacked by a vicious and brutal enemy. He described it as an existential battle between good and evil. One side must prevail; the other must be overwritten. This in turn justifies all the means necessary to win. And the son of the former president has a message for the tens of millions of evangelicals who form the energized foundation of the GOP: The scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers. The teachings of Jesus have given us nothing. It’s worse than that, really; the ethics of Jesus prevented the successful continuation of cultural wars against the left. If the ethics of Jesus encourages sensitivities that could lead politicians to act a little less brutally, a little more civilly, with a bit more grace? Then he has to go.

In his report for Relevant, editor Tyler Huckabee wrote that Trump Jr. is more correct than he probably thinks here. Christianity is a poor way to gain worldly influence. Almost every page of the Gospels tells stories of Jesus refusing earthly power and urging his followers to do the same. Reading the scriptures as quickly as possible would leave anyone feeling that this is not a manual for getting things done.

