PTI: Is this the final countdown?





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf recently suffered a shock defeat in the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province considered its political stronghold since 2013. Reactions on electronic and social media have hovered at extreme levels of PTI movement quickly towards his political death. I think this is a very premature analysis, but it cannot be denied that Imran Khan PTI has taken a heavy blow and needs to take drastic measures to revive his fortunes.

First, we need to examine why this PTI narrative being history is flawed at the present time. If we analyze the results of the KP local elections held on December 19, 2021, the PTI still managed to get the highest number of votes in all tehsils. The PTI vote count was 913,000 and slightly ahead of the JUIF (906,000). This means that the PTI is not necessarily a party that was eliminated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This proves that PTI just suffered from a nosebleed. If you consider the reports of internal PTI rivalries exposed in the recent local elections (rival PTI candidates running as independents or supporting rival parties), this means that the PTI mainly needs to put its house in order. and that they can (mathematically) bounce back with a bang in 2023 to continue ruling the KP.

The common trend at PTI

Moreover, a quick review of the history of the PTI since it became a dominant party shows a common trend: even today the PTI is primarily a movement with a vision of justice and it still is not. become a well-oiled electoral machine. The PTI has a poor record when it comes to contesting by-elections and local elections. However, PTI produced impressive performances in GE 2013 (winner KP as a nascent mainstream party) and GE 2018 (national victory). Even in the 2015 KP local elections, the PTI barely became the largest party. The LG result of 2015 gave no serious indicator that the PTI will sweep Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 2018 general election with record margins.

However, there is a major difference between past scenarios and the current era. The PTI is now the ruling party in Pakistan and when you are the ruling party you have to be prepared to deal with the anti-nomination voting factor. This is a global challenge for the parties in power and the PTI will inevitably go through the same ordeal. Since the scenario for the PTI in 2022 is very different from the one before 2018, the solution for the PTI to maintain its grip on power should also be built with a radically different approach.

In my humble opinion, the approach that PTI management should take for the remainder of its tenure is as follows:

Recently, Imran Khan dissolved all PTI organizations across the country. I believe this is a necessary step, but it is now essential that the PTI embraces or at least listens to its harshest critics within the party. As president of the PTI, Imran Khan should not be surrounded by Yes-men. He must pay more attention to those who are in favor of the PTI but who are not afraid of constructive criticism either. Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto made the famous mistake of sidelining progressive PPP workers and his entourage was full of feudal cronies who never wanted to alert him to the real political situation on the ground. Thus, Bhutto went from being a powerful national leader in 1972 to someone who was politically isolated in 1977. With the PTI entering the final stages of its first term in power, it is essential for CM Usman Buzdar and CM Mehmood Khan to keep a razor sharp focus. on development projects. Both must choose at least 1 other megaproject and hold daily meetings to ensure it is fully completed before the 2023 election. Megaprojects should be impressive enough to attract voters nationwide. These are crucial steps for the PTI to leave a legacy for Pakistani voters. The main Pakistani opposition parties smell blood. They will make all kinds of attempts to provoke the leadership of the PTI and lead them into a war of words against the mainstream media. Imran Khan needs to keep his cool to ignore the opposition’s dirty tricks as the election season approaches. He needs to build a picture of the highly critical tasks that must be accomplished by the Prime Minister at all costs before the 2023 election. Historically, it can be proven that Pakistani voters don’t really care about the media talk. PPP & PMLN voting banks are relevant even after decades of corruption scandals. The MQM’s vote bank has remained strong in urban Sindh for nearly three decades despite all the talk of their activism. A PTI voter may also be convinced to vote for the PTI if he feels the party is committed to solving Pakistan’s deep-rooted problems. The PTI must construct a new narrative on the issue of inflation. In recent weeks, the PTI has relentlessly tried to pacify the Pakistanis using the peak of global inflation. This narrative has failed to impress Pakistani voters and the longer the PTI persists, the more humiliating it will be for them. I think the new PTI narrative should be more task-oriented and time-bound to solve the inflation problem. Present a list of tasks to supporters the finance ministry is working on to fight inflation and tie those tasks to a timeline so that PTI voters in previous elections have a clear idea of ​​how serious the government is to solving arguably the biggest problem for the Pakistani nation.

The clock is ticking fast

Time is running out for the PTI and if they do not mobilize, the accountability of Pakistani voters in 2023 may be very similar to what PPP suffered in the 1997 election as it failed to form the government of the country. Sindh (PMLN ally Liaquat Ali Jatoi became CM Sindh) & did not win any NA seat in Punjab. The PPP won 89 NA seats in 1993 and they plunged to just 18 NA seats in 1997 after a disastrous tenure for Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Since 1977 no ruling party has ever won a general election in Pakistan and even 1977 was a very controversial election which resulted in martial law after intense street protests against rigging against the Bhutto administration of the ‘era.

PTI members and supporters enjoyed the thrill of power, but will things ever be the same? It’s the final countdown.

The writer is a computer consultant by profession, but he also retains a keen interest in politics, cricket and football. He tweets to @ naveednadeem91. The opinions expressed in the article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

