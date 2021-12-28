In search of substance rather than flash, alumni book takes us behind the scenes of Trump’s peace efforts





(Dec. 27, 2021 / JNS) For former US President Donald Trump, the man at the forefront of the negotiations that launched the process leading to the Abrahamic Accords, there is a lesson to be learned in discretion.

A book to be released in June by Jason Greenblatt, titled In the Path of Abraham: How Donald Trump Made Peace in the Middle East – and How to Stop Joe Biden from Unmaking It, will not make headlines with quotes or soap bars. laden with profanity. opera-quality drama, but will instead focus on the behind-the-scenes process of the Trump administration’s Middle East policy formulation. Greenblatt has spent nearly two decades in various leadership roles at the Trump Organization, including as Executive Vice President and General Counsel. In his surprise appointment by Trump as assistant to the president and special representative for international negotiations, Greenblatt served as the White House’s special envoy to the Middle East, playing a central role in the peace plan for prosperity , which became a forerunner of the Abraham Accords.

Greenblatt entered this sensitive position with worldwide consequences without any past diplomatic reference. But, in an interview with JNS, Greenblatt said he never felt handicapped by his lack of field experience.

I don’t mean to sound arrogant in giving this answer, but it didn’t feel like my hands were tied behind my back in any way. And there is a combination of reasons for this. Number one is that we and I studied very, very hard. So I arrived very prepared, and I thank the National Security Council, the State Department, and the help of the people who worked on the file before me, because I was able to come very, very prepared. The second is that I’ve learned over time that experienced diplomats can be hardworking, dedicated, and well-meaning, but that doesn’t mean they have the answers. There are really no more experts on this file. This file has existed for too long. What there are now are a lot of people with very strong opinions, Greenblatt said.

He added: People see me as an expert, but I’m no more of an expert than anyone else. I just have very current information and opinions. So, I realized that just because a longtime diplomat is sitting in your office at the White House and telling you all kinds of things, doesn’t mean he has the answers better than you.

Greenblatt said he tried to cooperate with the media during his time in the White House, but the media were often frustrated by his reluctance to divulge information and keep his circle’s work a secret, which he said he was essential to his eventual success. He intends to continue this spirit in his new book, even though it sheds light on the process that led to the Abrahamic Accords.

I wasn’t going to write a book because the few publishers who approached me to write one were only interested in a book that chatted like, Tell me all Donald Trump’s secrets. You worked for him for almost a quarter of a century. You must have a lot to say. And I said that kind of book just didn’t interest me. But it wasn’t until after non-publisher people kept pushing me, that there is so much in the three years that I have behind the scenes that can explain why we did what we have. So what we learned from everyone, about our approach, that I decided to write it down, Greenblatt said.

The cover of the book “In the Path of Abraham: How Donald Trump Made Peace in the Middle East – and How to Stop Joe Biden from Unmaking It” by Jason Greenblatt. Source: Amazon.

It’s hard for anyone who has worked on Middle East peace at Trumps White House to avoid questions about Trump’s revealing quotes in Israeli journalist Barak Ravids’ bestselling book Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East. This includes Trump’s comment that he initially thought then Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted peace, while PA President Mahmoud Abbas was against, and then changed his view. This has made many supporters of Israel wonder how Trump, viewed by his fans as someone with a knack for cutting through others, could have been duped during his brief stint with Abbas.

Well I agree that President Trump has this knack of cutting through the bologna and focusing on, is this guy going to be my partner or is he not going to be my partner. ? Can I count on him to make a deal? I do not agree with this view that Bibi Netanyahu does not want peace and President Abbas wants peace. The best way for me to explain it is that President Abbas, when he is in a diplomatic meeting, is very clear. He’s looking for peace, but the devil is going to be in the details. What is his vision of peace? Is this a peace that Israel can realistically accept or is it not? President Trump would not have had the benefit of President Abbas sitting there and explaining exactly what peace means to him. So I think the words President Abbas uses are words everyone loves to hear, Greenblatt said.

With a potential Trump White House candidacy in the cards for 2024, Greenblatt has been asked about his feelings about Trump’s views on Israel, especially in light of some of Trump’s harsh statements in his talks with Ravid.

So I think before the White House he respected Israel, he admired Israel, a young country in a very difficult neighborhood that ended up being a huge success in many ways. And I think that point of view is shared by many, many Americans. When you take office, however, you realize that it’s not just about this overall success, about this country still in danger, still trying to protect you. But there are real, everyday dangers and problems that the US government, as Israel’s best friend around the world, must face, Greenblatt said.

But I think you are judging by politics, and less the quotes from Barak Ravid that I am not saying are not accurate, because we have all heard them with their own ears. But those are only a few seconds in the president’s four years of politics. And I think the policies that have been implemented towards Israel show the true feeling and nature of Donald Trump when it comes to Israel, Greenblatt said.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with former US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on July 12, 2017. Photo by Matty Stern / US Embassy Tel Aviv.

An important part of Greenblatts’ book includes some sort of warning to the administration of US President Joe Biden of the pitfalls of not only rolling back the Abrahamic Accords, but not pushing them forward in any substantial way. The administration has been criticized in its early months for refusing even to call the series of Arab-Israeli normalization agreements by their widely recognized name of the Abrahamic Accords, and for distracting its foreign policy from focusing on it. Middle East, leaving the potential for progress of the historic agreements remained in the mud, as the Biden administration focused more effort and political capital on other issues, both foreign and domestic.

Greenblatt said he noticed a promising pivot in White House policy on the matter, even though it has been driven by failure elsewhere.

You don’t always know what’s going on behind closed doors, so that’s really my best guess, and I’m not accusing them of doing something wrong. I think [the early hesitation to advance the Abraham Accords] was probably a mixture of two things: other priorities and a reluctance to adopt anything from the previous administration. I think they were very reluctant to take over the reins of the Trump administration on things. So, they were trying to figure out how they could do it without using names like the Abrahamic Accords, but the media put enough pressure on them, Greenblatt said, referring to a particular State Department press conference. during which spokesperson Ned Price became puzzled when asked several times. why the administration refused to adopt the nickname in public statements and downplayed the success of the Abraham’s Accords, before the White House finally began to speak out on the matter in the fall.

Greenblatt admitted that many others were caught off guard by how quickly the Middle East changed something he said his Jewish upbringing and Jewish media readership had not prepared him for. He said the world has yet to catch up with the events of the past few years.

I would go so far as to say that it is not just the Jewish media. I think the media in general portrays the Arab world very often in a particularly negative way. It is a troubled region. We know that there are unfortunately many conflicts and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is only one of many in the region. But, I think everyone – in terms of Jewish education and beyond – really should start from scratch. We should completely overhaul the books to show not only Abraham’s accords with the vision each of these leaders of the Gulf countries have, as well as Morocco, because doing less than that is doing a disservice, not only to Arab countries. that are drastically changing in such a positive way, but for our own children who don’t understand that the world of four or five years ago is very different from the world of today, Greenblatt said.

Left to right: Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman with former US Middle East Envoy Jason Greenblatt and Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.) at the opening of an old road at the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem, June 30, 2019 Photo by Flash90.

In addition to his authorship, Greenblatt hosts a regular podcast on behalf of Newsweek, called The Diplomat. His main job these days is through his Abraham Venture, which seeks to connect businesses in Israel and the Gulf.

More and more, I realize how much everyone craves this connection. Connection in culture, connection in business, connection in friendship. So I have a group of companies that I presented in Arab countries. Some deals work, some don’t, but the friendships that form, the business relationships that form are real. They are strong, they are warm and I hope to continue to do so because it is a passion for me, said Greenblatt.

For me, what’s very important for people to understand is that it’s a new Middle East, that there aren’t many people who have lived the last four years of this Middle East, he added. It’s new to everyone, isn’t it? It is therefore important for people who are passionate about Israel and the Middle East in general and want to understand better that they delve into what is happening today. I am not saying ignore the past, but study the present much more than the past to understand the region.

