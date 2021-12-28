The great centenary of the Chinese Communist Party





It has been a year of deepening global isolation for China, with its borders closed, its worldwide reputation in freefall, and the increased crackdown on online discourse and social norms. Among all of this was the celebration of its own centenary by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It was more low-key than one might expect before COVID-19, not least given the need to maintain the country’s draconian, if increasingly necessary, zero COVID-19 policy. There was still parades, but they weren’t on the scale of those launched for the country’s 70th birthday in 2019 or its WWII birthday in 2015. But the centenary was still an assertion of the Chinese Communist Party’s power and the increasingly dictatorial role of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has consolidated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. A historical resolution, only the third in party history, stressed how critical Xi has become to the party’s narrative. At the heart of every crackdown under Xi has been the slogan that the party comes first. Here are five of Foreign policeHis best fight against Xi and party power in China’s centennial year.

It has been a year of deepening global isolation for China, with its borders closed, its worldwide reputation in freefall, and the increased crackdown on online discourse and social norms. Among all of this was the celebration of its own centenary by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). It was more low-key than one might expect before COVID-19, not least given the need to maintain the country’s draconian, if increasingly necessary, zero COVID-19 policy. There was still parades, but they weren’t on the scale of those launched for the country’s 70th birthday in 2019 or its WWII birthday in 2015. But the centenary was still an assertion of the Chinese Communist Party’s power and the increasingly dictatorial role of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who has consolidated more power than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong. A historical resolution, only the third in party history, stressed how critical Xi has become to the party’s narrative. At the heart of every crackdown under Xi has been the slogan that the party comes first. Here are five of Foreign policeHis best fight against Xi and party power in China’s centennial year. 1. The party is Xi by Melinda Liu, July 1 As the CCP celebrations gathered momentum in Beijing, a man was at the center. Xi Jinping’s thinking was everywhere, from party statements to new editions of children’s textbooks. Like News week“Since Mao Zedong’s death in 1976, the fate of the Chinese nation has not seemed so deliberately to weigh on a single individual,” writes Beijing bureau chief Melinda Liu. It also means that the party is not just a few days of flags and fireworks. For Xi, the centenary is also a struggle to purge the last remnants of a once exalted collective leadership system as he prepares to consolidate his own power next year, when he obtains an unprecedented third term as as party chairman. As I plotted in 2017, Xis’ rise was not inevitable, but today, with his name etched into the party’s constitution, signs of resistance are rare. 2. China’s growing censorship trains the public to be online snitches by Tracy Wen Liu, August 8. The resolute story the CCP tells about itself needs strict enforcement. Under Xi, online spaces were massively reduced, competing historical narratives were swept away, minorities were sent to concentration camps, and dissidents were jailed. But all this cannot depend on the censors alone. As journalist Tracy Wen Liu writes, the party has created a whole generation of online snitches who seek to advance their own careers by spitting others. Whether they are human rights defenders, feminists, or nationalists and Marxists who stray from the party line, the public has learned to distrust each other. The constant loss of freedom of expression makes some people anxious but pushes others to take advantage of it. A group of aggressive and assertive nationalists are capable of becoming Internet influencers by attacking people they consider not patriotic enough. 3. The Chinese Communist Party Still Believes The Future Is Its Own by Nathaniel Sher and Sam Bresnick, 21 November Several major pieces this year have considered whether China’s rise is over as it faces economic downturns and a demographic nightmare. Still, political analyst Nathaniel Sher and writer Sam Bresnick argue the world shouldn’t be too hasty to call the time on China’s rise. As the centennial rhetoric has shown, the CCP still believes it is the power of the future, especially given the restless and divided United States. The recently released 6th Plenum Communiqué, as Xisreportat the 19th Party Congress,portrayedChina on the inevitable path of national rejuvenation under the central leadership of the CCP, they write. Of course, it can be difficult to distinguish between propaganda and genuine belief, but there is no indication of a decline in confidence in the parties’ own narratives. 4. History Quarrel Almost Killed Xi Jinping’s Father by Joseph Torigian, November 25









Xi’s obsession with a politically correct version of history is not just about Communist control. As Joseph Torigian, an assistant professor at the American Universitys School of International Service, points out, it is also a personal need that stems from the feuds over the history of the party, which almost doomed Xis’ father, Xi Zhongxun. , during the Cultural Revolution. (Torigian is the author of an upcoming biography on Xi Zhongxun.) As a young revolutionary, Xi Zhongxun has been caught up in the murderous intrigues of his local party, cut off from the main party base and dominated by mutual accusations, purges and murders. The fighting over the legacy of these events came back to bite him in the 1960s. A minor dispute over the history of the party has ended with 20,000 people persecuted in chaos that Xi Jinping is afraid to repeat unless historical narratives are kept under singular control. As the Xi Family story shows, most party members accept that even when narratives don’t go in the direction they want, the party’s interests come first, Torigian writes. 5. China’s False Meritocracy Created an Exhausted Generation by Helen Gao, October 23 One of the party’s main concerns in 2021 has been young people, whom it sees as dangerously westernized and unambitious, whether because the men are too westernized. effeminate or because video games are not didactic enough. But with the country’s rapidly shrinking working-age population, it is also the young people who will have to bear the burden of carrying China through difficult times. The Chinese Communist Party is using all of its propaganda power to get a simple message across: Young people should embark on work and life with a zest worthy of glorious China. New era, writes Beijing-based writer Helen Gao. Despite government propaganda, many young people are unwilling to do so, says Gao, especially as economic inequalities widen and success seems far away. Others have decided such reflections were in vain, believing that all of their hard work so far has got them nowhere anyway, she writes. Instead, they decide to embrace their oppressed existence. At the very least, this attitude allows them to endure their plight with dignity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/12/28/china-ccp-centenary-centennial-xi-jinping-thought-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos