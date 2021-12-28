PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur metro on Tuesday | India News





KANPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a New Year’s gift to residents of the industrial city on Tuesday when he inaugurates the commercial operations of the Kanpur metro on the completed nine-kilometer priority corridor, which runs from IIT-Kanpur at Moti Jheel.

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Housing and Urban Affairs Union Minister and Oil and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will also be present at the inauguration ceremony.

According to the UPMRC media cell, Prime Minister Modi would first go to the IIT-Kanpur metro station, where he would board the Metro train and become the first passenger on the service. He will make his way to Geeta Nagar metro station and this will mark the end of his metro journey. From there, the Prime Minister would proceed to the Railway Ground in Nirala Nagar where he would address a political rally. Also, from this same place, he will inaugurate the Kanpur metro service.

Before the launch of metro services, Kanpur metro trains were beautifully decorated. The nine metro stations have been tastefully decorated. The minimum metro fare has been kept as low as Rs 10.

After the inauguration, children from an elementary school would be allowed to board the train and travel.

On November 15, 2019, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the civil construction works of the Kanpur metro. Then, on November 10 of this year, the test of the Kanpur metro started on the priority corridor in the presence of the CM, secretary, housing and urban affairs, Durga Shankar Mishra, principal secretary, housing and urban planning, Deepak Kumar, general manager , UPMRC, Kumar Keshav and other dignitaries.

The nine stations in the priority corridor have been certified platinum by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). The entire stretch has been developed in accordance with green building codes, making it safe for the environment. Due to its strict compliance with green building codes and parameters, it has been certified ISO-14001 for environmental management and ISO-45001 for safety management.

Earlier this month, the Metro Rail Safety Commissioner (RSMC), during his three-day December 20-22 visit to the Kanpur metro, inspected the viaduct, track, public address systems, signage, safety, security arrangements, drinking water installation. , stations and technical rooms. On the third day of the visit, RSMC tested the speed of the metro which was found to be satisfactory. The RSMC visit was a success and the Kanpur metro received a notice of compliance for the commercial run on the priority corridor.

The Kanpur metro will run on the priority section of IIT-Kanpur at Motijheel with three coaches. After the inauguration of operations by the Prime Minister, commercial services for the public will be open from December 29. Daily metro services will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Initially, the ticket office with QR code will be available and later, smart cards will also be introduced for citizens. With the advancement in technology, the ticketing model we introduced will improve the daily travel experience in Kanpur city to a world class level, said Kumar Keshav.

He added that the metro is the safest mode of public transportation that will not only provide a comfortable, safer and more secure travel experience, but also change the way people travel every day. It will surely facilitate women, children, old people, public and divyangjan with comfortable transportation experience. Kanpur metro is affordable compared to other modes of urban transport. This will save time and money by helping passengers reach their destinations without getting stuck in daily traffic jams.

The UPMRC will also introduce GoSmart Cards in the coming days, which will offer a 10% discount on one-way trips. It will provide a contactless travel experience for commuters. The launch of Kanpur metro services will transform people’s lives and improve the city’s transport infrastructure, he added.

The Kanpur Metro will be the safest, most comfortable and reliable mode of public transport in the city.

Keshav also said: Commuters will surely get a world class travel experience in the Kanpur metro. Credit for delivering the Priority Corridor on time goes entirely to the dedicated and dedicated UPMRC team, contractors, laborers, laborers and consultants. I also thank the people of Kanpur for their patience, support and cooperation in delivering the priority section of Kanpur metro. Local civic agencies, traffic and police departments also played a central role in making this milestone.

The Kanpur Rail Metro project comprises two corridors and has a total length of 32.5 km. The first corridor of IIT-Kanpur in Naubasta is 23.8 km long while the second corridor of Chandrashekar Azad University of Agriculture in Barra-8 is 8.6 km long. The priority section of IIT-Kanpur at Motijheel of the first corridor with nine elevated metro stations is now ready for commercial operations.

Despite two waves of Covid-19, the Kanpur subway rail project maintained a rapid pace of construction work and overcame all obstacles and challenges. The UPMRC team, contractors, laborers, laborers and consultants were able to complete the civil construction works of the priority corridor in less than two years. As a result, the UPMRC was able to conduct the Kanpur metro test in less than two years. At the same time, the UPMRC team achieved the remarkable feat of starting the commercial services of the Kanpur metro in two years and two months.

Kanpur Metro trains will be equipped with regenerative braking technology that will save up to 35% energy in train operation. Regenerative braking is the main braking power of the train and recovers as much energy as possible and returns it to the system and thus fully utilizes the advantage of three-phase technology.

In addition, elevators installed in stations and depots will also be able to save energy thanks to regenerative braking technology. These will have an energy efficiency of up to 34%. All Metro premises will be equipped with 100% LED lighting to save energy. Apart from this, a plan has also been prepared to install solar panels in depots and metro stations.

The Kanpur metro has been aesthetically designed and it will be powered by a third rail instead of OHE (Over Head Electrification). It will have a green depot for routine servicing and the maintenance of metro trains. The structure of the metro has been developed on the concept of Green Building which, in addition to saving energy, will also have a water recharge facility.

