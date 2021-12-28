President Joko Widodo rowing a boat at the Ladongi dam





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday tested the experience of traveling by dragon boat with ministers at the Ladongi Dam in southeast Sulawesi. President Jokowi accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung became the dragon boat rowers. Meanwhile, Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia played drums to regulate the pace of the movement of the boats and encourage the rowers. From the video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, it can be seen that the dragon boat driven by President Jokowi and his ministers was filled with 15 rowers, a drummer and a boatman standing in back. Although the rowers appeared to be less compact in swinging their oars, the dragon boat accelerated and circled the dam for about 15 minutes. “Only those who drummer are not strong enough, so those who row are not enthusiastic. The sound of dum, dum, dum should be drums, drums, drums for them to be enthusiastic,” the president said. Jokowi when he’s finished rowing. President Jokowi came to Ladongi Dam to inaugurate the dam which has a capacity of 45.9 million cubic meters with an area of ​​222 hectares. The Ladongi dam will later be able to irrigate rice fields in a number of surrounding districts, namely East Kolaka, Konawe, South Konawe and Kolaka. The Head of State hopes that the presence of the dam will be able to meet the water needs of agriculture in order to support self-sufficiency, sovereignty and food security. “Without water, it is impossible for us to achieve what is called good food security, good food sovereignty and good food independence,” said the president. In addition to the irrigation function for the four surrounding districts, Ladongi Dam also has potential as a tourist destination, especially nautical tourism. Based on data from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing, the Ladongi dam also provides 120 liters of raw water per second, reduces flooding by 176.6 cubic meters per second, and an electric potential of 1.3 megawatt . The dam was built in 2016-2021 at a cost of IDR 1,200 billion. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Governor of Southeast Sulawesi Ali Mazi and Acting also accompanied the President in the activity. The regent of Eastern Kolaka Sulwan Aboenawas.

