Former Reagan / Bush employee criticizes Donald Trump Jr. for his opinion on religion





The Trump family is not known for its attachment to a religious faith. Their success, however, depends on the support of evangelical Christians.

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – FEBRUARY 28: Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, speaks on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) hosted by the Conservative Union of America on February 28, 2020 at National Harbor, MD. (Photo by Samuel Corum / Getty Images)

And Donald Trump Jr. recently tried to give worshipers some advice during a TPUSA speech. The son of the former president claimed that the beautiful parts of Christianity were not working for them. And that claim, according to former Republican lawmaker Peter Wehner, was a disgrace.

Wehner, a trained speechwriter, worked in the Reagan, Bush and W. Bush administrations. In an article for the Atlantic, he wrote: “Throughout his speech, Don Jr. described a scenario in which Trump supporters, Americans living in Red America, are relentlessly attacked by an enemy. mean and brutal. He described it as an existential battle between good and evil. One side must prevail; the other must be overwritten. This, in turn, justifies any means necessary to win.

The Republican continued, “And the son of the former president has a message for the tens of millions of evangelicals who form the energized foundation of the GOP: The scriptures are essentially a manual for suckers. The teachings of Jesus have given us nothing.

See also

Wehner concluded: “What if the ethics of Jesus encourage sensibilities that might cause people in politics to act a little less brutally, a little more civilly, with a little more grace?” Then he has to go.

You can read the entire column here

Todd neikirk

Todd Neikirk is a New Jersey-based political and technology writer. His work has been featured on psfk.com, foxsports.com, and PoliticusUSA. A pet lover, he is known for his contributions to Pet Lifestyles magazine. He enjoys sports, politics, technology and spending time ashore with his family.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hillreporter.com/ex-reagan-bush-staffer-slams-donald-trump-jr-over-his-take-on-religion-120985 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos