A young Boris Johnson warned Irish officials against John Major’s plans for the peace process in 1995





WHEN HE was just a political correspondent and not a British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson warned Irish diplomats that John Major would be on the verge of blocking the peace process in Northern Ireland. State documents recently released by the Foreign Office (DFA) reveal details of a lunch Johnson had with Irish Embassy Press Secretary Colin Wrafter in London in April 1995. In a note from the meeting sent to senior DFA officials, Johnson’s political views are described as Thatcherite and Eurosceptic. The meeting took place the year after the first ceasefires were declared by Republican and Loyalist paramilitaries, but as progress towards a lasting deal began to stall. A condition by the UK government that the IRA’s decommissioning weapons before Sinn Fin could enter multi-party talks led to the eventual collapse of its ceasefire in early 1996 and the bombing in the IRA bomb at Canary Wharf in London. Decommissioning was one of the main stumbling blocks in the process for a decade after that, with the last IRA weapons decommissioned in 2005. By the time of the meeting in question, the UK government had entered into ministerial contact with Sinn Fin, but Johnson told Wrafter that the Irish government should not expect the process to move forward quickly. Echoing what Johnson himself is experiencing now, he said the Majors’ problem is with Tory backbench MPs. #open journalism No news is bad news

Support the journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now Boris made a point you might want to be aware of: The PM is determined to move the peace process forward at a pace just on the right side of the blockade, Wrafter wrote to his superiors in Dublin. In this he (Johnson) reflected a view widely shared by political journalists at Westminster. As PM wants history to recognize his role in bringing peace to the North, he is determined to act with caution to avoid the risk of exposing himself to Tory backbench unrest or outright unionist opposition. Johnson is now Major’s successor as a Tory resident of 10 Downing Street, but there is certainly no love lost between the two. While Johnson may have kicked the UK out of the EU, Major was part of his party’s pro-EU wing and joined a 2019 lawsuit against Johnson’s controversial decision to prorogue Parliament. .

