‘Choose challenge over convenience’, Prime Minister Modi urges IIT graduates to start working on New India

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked IIT graduates to choose challenge over convenience and urged them to start working for whatever kind of India they want over the next 25 years, saying many time had already been wasted.

Addressing the 54th graduation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur, Modi told the new graduates that they must take back the reins of the country.

He said India also started its new journey after independence. After 25 years, a lot of work should have been done to stand up, but a lot of time was wasted, he said.

The country has wasted a lot of time, two generations have passed and so we should not miss even two moments now, ”he said.

He told the students that they had to take the reins of the country’s development and start working there now.

It is the responsibility of all of you to give direction to the country for the next 25 years, to give momentum to the country, ”he said.

He said the country stands on the brink of immense opportunities and urged students to take responsibility for exploiting them.

The Prime Minister launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the ceremony, which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Students received digital degrees through in-house blockchain-based technology developed as part of the National Blockchain Project. These diplomas can be verified globally and cannot be falsified.

