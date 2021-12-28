Today in History – The Durango Herald





Today in history

Today is Thursday, January 6, the sixth day of 2022. There are 359 days left in the year.

Today’s highlight in history:

On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump, fueled by his false allegations of stolen elections, assaulted police and pushed their way to Capitol Hill to interrupt Democrat Joe Biden’s certification of victory, forcing the legislators to hide; most of the rioters were from a nearby rally where Trump urged them to fight like hell. Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt was shot and killed by a police officer as she tried to walk through a barricaded door inside the Capitol. Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick, injured while facing rioters, suffered a stroke the next day and died of natural causes, the Washington, DC medical examiner’s office said. (In the weeks that followed, four of the officers who responded to the riot committed suicide.) Congress met a few hours later to finish certifying the election result.

To this date :

In 1412, tradition has it that Joan of Arc was born today in Domrémy.

In 1838, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail made the first successful public demonstration of their telegraph in Morristown, New Jersey.

In 1912, New Mexico became the 47th state.

In 1919, the 26th President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, died in Oyster Bay, New York, at the age of 60.

In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union Address, defined the goal of the four freedoms: freedom of speech and expression; the freedom of people to worship God in their own way; freedom to want; liberation from fear.

In 1974, year-round daylight saving time began in the United States on a trial basis as a fuel economy measure in response to the OPEC oil embargo.

In 1982, truck driver William G. Bonin was convicted in Los Angeles of 10 murders of young men and boys in the Freeway Killer. (Bonin was later convicted of four more murders; he was executed in 1996.)

In 1994, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan was clubbed in the leg by an assailant at Cobo Arena in Detroit; four men, including Kerrigan’s rival Tonya Harding’s ex-husband, have been jailed for their roles in the attack. (Harding pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct prosecution, but denied any prior knowledge of the assault.)

In 2001, under the chairmanship of Vice President Al Gore as President of the Senate, Congress officially certified George W. Bush the winner of the hotly contested 2000 presidential election.

In 2005, former Ku Klux Klan leader Edgar Ray Killen was arrested for murder 41 years after three civil rights activists were killed in Mississippi. (Killen was later convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 60 years in prison; he died in prison in 2018.)

In 2006, velvet-voiced singer Lou Rawls died in Los Angeles at the age of 72.

In 2020, crowds of Iranians attended the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq; Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cried while praying over the coffin. Former White House national security adviser John Bolton has said he is ready to testify if subpoenaed by the Senate in his impeachment trial against President Donald Trump. (The Senate voted against calling witnesses.)

Ten years ago: A bomb exploded at a busy intersection in Damascus, killing 25 people and injuring dozens in the second major attack in the Syrian capital in as many weeks. The Obama administration has broadened the FBI’s more than eight-decade-old definition of rape to count men as first-time victims and to drop the requirement that victims physically resist their attackers.

Five years ago: Congress certified Donald Trump’s presidential victory over objections from a handful of House Democrats, with Vice President Joe Biden saying: It’s over. An arriving airline passenger pulled a gun from his baggage and opened fire in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing five people and injuring eight. (Alaskan man Esteban Santiago admitted to the shooting and was sentenced to life in prison.) Mother and daughter actors Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher were laid to rest together at Forest Lawn Memorial Park – Hollywood Hills.

A year ago: As the final votes were counted in the second round of the Senate the day before in Georgia, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock emerged victorious from Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

Today’s birthdays: Country musician Joey Miskulin (Riders in the Sky) is 73. Former FBI Director Louis Freeh is 72 years old. Rock singer-musician Kim Wilson (The Fabulous Thunderbirds) is 71 years old. Singer Jett Williams is 69 years old. Actor-comedian Rowan Atkinson is 67. World Golf Hall of Fame member Nancy Lopez is 65. Actor Scott Bryce is 64 years old. R&B singer Kathy Sledge is 63 years old. Television chief Nigella Lawson is 62. R&B singer Eric Williams (BLACKstreet) is 62. Actor Norman Reedus is 53 years old. Food writer and blogger Ree Drummond is 53 years old. TV personality Julie Chen is 52 years old. Actor Danny Pintauro (TV: Who’s the boss?) Is 46 years old. Actor Cristela Alonzo is 43 years old. Actor Rinko Kikuchi (RINK’-oh kih-KOO’-chee) is 41. Actor Eddie Redmayne is 40 years old. Gilbert Arenas, former NBA All-Star, is 40 years old. Actress and comedian Kate McKinnon is 38 years old. Actress Diona Reasonover is 38 years old. Rock singer Alex Turner (Arctic Monkeys) is 36 years old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.durangoherald.com/articles/today-in-history-176/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos