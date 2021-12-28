Remake of India in the image of PM Narendra Modi

It’s a real life scene that we go lyrical for a life and death occasion and use lyrical phrasing like Zindagi hai in Jahan hai – if you are alive then the world is full of all positive action. In 1995 Narendra Modi was elected National Secretary of the BJP. He was selected to lead the 2014 BJP election campaign in Lok Sabha (the lower house of Indian parliament), when a popular campaign was already in place to elect him prime minister.

Even today, the elections for the Vidhan Sabha in UP are approaching, for which the parties organize rallies and meetings and gather crowds of lakhs. It is not possible to observe the Covid protocol in these programs. If this is not stopped in time, the result will be more frightening than the second wave.

If possible, the elections scheduled for February should be postponed for a month or two because only if life goes on, will the electoral rallies continue.

How did Modi become a defector in two decades from Gujarat and then India?

When he was appointed chief minister of Gujarat by the RSS, he had to win an election for which there was a genocide of Muslims in 2002. He took office as elected CM. The Election Commissioner did not want to hold an election but Modi, i.e. the RSS / BJP, took advantage of the wave of pogroms and won the elections. The saying of Election Commissioner James Michael Lyngdoh that Gujarat burned and Nero fiddled with the pipe. In a huge country like ours, it is quite difficult to imagine how Modi was able to perpetrate the genocide and also win the elections?

In the aftermath of the Haridwar meeting of extremists among the Hindus is this the moment so thirsty for the blood of Muslims? If this is the case then we are afraid to think of the consequences because it is not a single state like Gujarat in 2002. It is India itself which is at stake!

India is caught between the devil and the deep sea after having had the right-wing Hindutva extremists whose PM Narendra Modi is the most eloquent speaker, practically seizing power. Different Hindutva fire-eaters dictate killing Muslims in large numbers. Or why are Yatin Narsinghan and Saraswati and others arguing to finish off the Muslims? He tossed secularism to the wind and dared to don the habit of a Hindu priest in a so-called secular state of India. His reign is complete, as is that of his handpicked priest in saffron robe Yogi Aditynath, chief minister of India’s most populous state.

The overwhelming mess almost crippled democracy for the coming kingdom!

The barely floating corpses due to the Covid19 chaos have subsided, and then another third wave of the same lifts its ugly head into the dreaded Omicron. Most people have not been properly vaccinated and now another horrible situation is developing, where Delhi resident doctors are boycotting the administration for all kinds of grouse that are not even being treated. Where’s the scop for another round of another immunization session?

Yogi and another saffron-robed priest, Guru Ram Dev, went to great lengths to advise people to inhale the breath of cows to fight the epidemic and to use their urine for other diseases as well. Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj praised Nathuram Godse for killing Mahatma Gandhi. He said: “I salute Nathuram Godse for killing Gandhi. Speaking on Sunday at Ravan Bhata’s field in Raipur, Kalicharan Maharaj also said that “Islam’s goal is to capture the nation through politics.”

The moot point is who is eager to capture the nation: Modi and RSS or the Muslims?