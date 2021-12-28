Deceived by Trump, failed coup: top 10 NCR opinions and comments in 2021





Supporters of President Donald Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the United States Capitol in Washington near the Senate entrance after breaching security defenses on January 6. (CNS / Reuters / Mike Theiler)

2021 continued to show our need to connect with each other and focus on important issues like our failing commitment to democracy, the morality of getting a coronavirus shot, and Pope Francis’ attempt to make change. structural in the church.

NCR Opinion, Commentary, and Columnists have covered all of these topics (and more).

These 10 articles were NCR’s most read opinion pieces and commentaries, not necessarily the most important of the year. They are listed in order of the number of site visitors who read the story, with short summaries of their content. Yesterday we published a separate article on our most read stories.

1. How Catholics Got Fooled By Donald Trump

In early January, a week before newly elected Joe Biden was sworn in as president, NCR published this essay by Franciscan Sr. Fran Ferder, clinical psychologist, and Fr. John Heagle, chair of the task force on non- evangelical violence for the AUSCP (Association of Catholic Priests of the United States).

In the essay, Ferder and Heagle said former President Donald Trump tricked many Americans, including Catholics, into voting for him because of his so-called “pro-life” stance. But, in 2017, a team of 27 mental health professionals wrote a book describing the danger Trump posed in the United States and around the world.

“They described an impulsive, callous man with a history of several failed companies,” Ferder and Heagle wrote. “This reality TV personality was revealed as a hedonist who only cared about his own best interests. He had a reputation for using and abusing women, for borrowing money that he didn’t did not repay and take revenge on people he deemed disloyal His curriculum vitae suggested a sociopathic narcissism.

“We elected him president of the United States.

2. Editorial: Catholics must admit their complicity in the failed coup

On January 6, a host of violent insurgents stormed the United States Capitol, trying to stop the official count of the Electoral College vote for the next legally elected United States President Joe Biden.

In the NCR editorial, which was released the next day, we speculated on who was to blame for the attack, including Donald Trump, who touted non-existent voter fraud and the Republicans and House Senators who had planned to oppose the results.

“But also among those guilty of yesterday’s failed insurgency, there are more than a few leaders in our church. Trump’s Catholic apologists have blood on their hands,” we wrote. “This is the culmination of what this presidency has been from the start and some Catholics have remained silent, or worse, encouraged it, including bishops, priests, a few sisters, right-wing Catholic media and too of people in the pro-life movement. “

3.Why Pope Francis chose Cardinal Tobin for the Vatican appointment

In March, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Joseph Tobinof Newark, New Jersey, a member of the Congregation for Bishops, an appointment that made perfect sense, according to NCR political columnist Michael Sean Winters.

Tobin worked in the Redemptorist Curia in Rome, where he is said to have familiarized himself with the situation of the Church in the world in a way few American bishops have known. Tobin is also a Redemptorist priest, a missionary order that joins Francis’s insistence that the Church see itself in missionary terms.

“Tobin is not only the kind of leader that Francis wants someone close to the people, not a warrior of culture, and with a heart for the poor and marginalized, he is also really appreciated by his brother bishops.” , wrote Winters.

4. Supporters of the Traditional Latin Mass Prove Pope Francis was Right to Suppress the Old Rite

“In the weeks which followed the Traditionis Custodes of Pope Francis, the motu proprior having rendered his decision to revoke the authorizations to celebrate the traditional Latin mass contained in the motu proprioSummorum Pontificum 2007, there were many lamentations and squeaks of teeth from those who defend the old rite, “NCR political columnist Michael Sean Winters wrote in an August column.

“Many of them have proven why Pope Francis was right to do what he did: the traditional Latin Mass has become an incubator of division. Schism is in the air with incense.”

Winters listed several conservative Catholics who criticized the pope’s decision, adding that their reaction proves Francis made the right decision.

“The traditional Latin Mass has led to a distorted ecclesiology and, at least in America, has opened up a new battle front in cultural wars,” Winters wrote. “If you doubt the Pope is right, just listen to his critics.”

5. Catholics seeking “religious” exemptions from vaccines should follow the true teaching of the church on conscience

Mr Therese Lysaught, a corresponding member of the Pontifical Academy for Life, argued in a September commentary that Catholics who support other Catholics to seek religious exemptions from vaccine requirements do not base their arguments on the basis of Catholic teaching on the primacy of conscience.

When Catholics argue that vaccines are “morally compromised,” they distort Catholic teaching on conscience, Lysaught wrote.

This position “also ignores most of the necessary components of Catholic moral discernment, our liturgical identity, charity and virtues, the consensual position of magisterial authority, Catholic social teaching and even the principles of Catholic bioethics,” said she declared.

People raise signs against a chain link fence to show drivers on Ohio State Highway 8 during an August 16 protest against COVID-19 vaccine warrants at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio. (CNS / Reuters / Stephen Zenner)

6. The opposition to Francis rooted in the opposition to Vatican II

Responding to Pope Francis ‘January address to attendees of a meeting of the Italian Bishops’ Conference National Catechetical Office, RCN political columnist Michael Sean Winters said the address deserved special attention because it shows why opposition to Francis is “rooted in the desire to put Vatican II toothpaste back into a pre-conciliar tube.”

“We must remember this: behind the opposition to Francis hides the opposition to Vatican II,” Winters wrote. “The Latin American church from which the Pope came has been the site of the most fertile theology since the Council. to learn. They have never ceased to ask the question: what does it mean to exercise a preferential option for the poor?

7.Bishops pour cold water on the most Catholic inauguration in history

Following President Joe Biden’s investiture in January, Archbishop of Los Angeles Jos Gomez, president of the American Bishops’ Conference, issued a statement acknowledging that there would be areas where bishops could work with the new administration, but also warning that Biden was “committed to pursuing certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage and gender.” Gomez added: “The freedom of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their conscience is of deep concern.

“Biden was the man of the moment, and his Catholic faith was evident in the way he stood up to meet the moment,” NCR political columnist Michael Sean Winters wrote the next day. “The bishops may not have realized it. They can go and pound the sand. Most of us are deeply grateful that this good and decent man is now our president.”

President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrive for his inauguration at the United States Capitol in Washington in January 2021. (CNS / pool via Reuters / Win McNamee)

8.Anonymous bishops attack the Pope

In another case of conservative Catholics finding ways to confront Pope Francis, NCR political columnist Michael Sean Winters delves into a February column of First Things written by Fran Maier, the former’s longtime senior adviser. Archbishop of Philadelphia, Charles Chaput.

Maier’s column featured the results of confidential interviews Maier had conducted with 28 American bishops over the past few months, citing, among other things, their concern “about interference with the selection process at the Roman congregation level. “.

Winters asked, “Does this article reflect the views of the bishops as a body? Are they all, or at least a majority, “frustrated” by the Pope?

9. Can the Catholic Church agree to change anything?

In an April column, Phyllis Zagano addressed the eternal question: Can the Catholic Church really change? We know the church can change, Zagano wrote, because it generally must maintain clerical power.

“But is there a fear that the change will cause the far right to take their money and flee?” Zagano asked. “You may recall that the church leaves many questions open because, as theologian Hans Kng points out, ‘you can’t get any kind of consensus.’ “

10. Archbishop Chaput calls Pope Francis a liar

And in October, NCR political columnist Michael Sean Winters called out former Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput for his article in First Things, which appeared to allege Pope Francis is a liar.

Chaput was pointedly responding to an article published in America magazine in which Austen Ivereigh discussed Pope Francis’ comments on EWTN, the conservative Catholic media network. But the central assertion of Chaput’s article is: “And any suggestion that EWTN is unfaithful to the Church, Vatican Council II, or the Holy See is simply vindictive and false.

“Being unfaithful to church is exactly what Francis said EWTN was,” Winters said.

