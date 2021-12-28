Ganjar accompanies Jokowi during the inauguration of the Pidekso Wonogiri dam





WONOGIRI – Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo accompanied President Joko Widodo to inaugurate the Pidekso Wonogiri dam on Tuesday (12/28/2021). The inauguration was marked by the signing of an inscription by President Joko Widodo. Using a helicopter, Jokowi, Ganjar and their entourage took off from Solo’s Adi Soemarmo Airport and arrived at the dam site at around 1:45 p.m. WIB. Arrived at the scene, Jokowi and Ganjar immediately proceeded with the inauguration, signing the inscription and spreading fish on the dam site. After that, Jokowi and Ganjar with their entourage chatted with community representatives while eating durian. “Today, I accompanied the president to inaugurate the Pidekso Wonogiri dam. The community has been waiting for this dam for a long time because of the many benefits that will be provided, ”said Ganjar. Besides being a flood control, the dam that was built in the village of Pidekso, Giriwoyo district, Wonogiri regency, also serves to reduce sedimentation of the river. The water stored in the dam can also be used to irrigate 1,500 hectares of farmland for residents. “In addition, this location can also meet the availability of raw water for the community of Wonigiri up to 300 liters per second. And another advantage is that this place can be used as an attractive tourist destination, ”Ganjar added. Ganjar called on the people of Wonogiri to make the best use of the Pidekso dam. The community is asked to maintain the infrastructure well. “Let us use it optimally, we will take care of it and I hope it will be the lever of our prosperity,” he said. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo said in his speech that the Pidekso Wonogiri Dam has been built with land acquisition since 2014. For physical development it started in 2017 and cost a budget of 772 billion d ‘IDR. “The capacity of this reservoir is 25 million cubic meters with a flood area of ​​232 hectares. This reservoir can irrigate 1,500 hectares of rice fields in Wonogiri, ”Jokowi said. He added that reservoirs are an important part of achieving food self-sufficiency and sovereignty. Reservoirs capable of handling water are the key to achieving this. “This is why we are building reservoirs in all provinces of Indonesia. This morning, I inaugurated the Ladongi dam in south-eastern Sulawesi and today in Pidekso Wonogiri”, he concluded. . (Central Java Public Relations)



