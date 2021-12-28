IMRAN KHAN PRESIDED THE 36TH MEETING OF THE NATIONAL SAFETY COMMITTEE (NSC)





Prime Minister Imran Khan today chaired the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). The meeting brought together the Federal Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Information and Broadcasting, Interior, Finance, Human Rights, the Chairman of the Joint Committee of Heads of State- major, all department heads, the national security adviser and senior civilian and military officers. Pakistan’s very first National Security Policy (NSP) 2022-2026 was presented for approval by the National Security Advisor (NSA) at the meeting. The NSA briefed the participants on the main features of the NSP. He stressed that Pakistan was moving towards a comprehensive national security framework in which the ultimate goal of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the Pakistani citizen. To ensure this citizen-centered approach to security, the NSP has placed economic security at the heart of its concerns. A stronger economy would create additional resources which in turn would be judiciously allocated to further strengthen military and human security. Participants were told that the NHP had been created through a whole-of-government effort over the past seven years and included extensive consultations among federal institutions, with all provinces, as well as academia and the private sector. It was pointed out that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments. Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed that Pakistan’s security relies on the security of its citizens and reaffirmed confidence that Pakistan is well prepared to face any internal and external threats. Members of the NSC, while endorsing the NSP, appreciated the National Security Division and all other ministries for this effort. Calling the formulation and approval of the PSN a historic moment, the Prime Minister noted that the Policy should guide all organs of government to ensure that their efforts are synchronized with the general direction of the PSN. He instructed the National Security Advisor to present a monthly implementation progress report to the NSC. The revitalization of the planning committee and the expansion of the NSC advisory board were also unanimously approved by the participants at the meeting. The PSN will now go to Cabinet before being officially adopted. A public version of the document will be released in due course.

