Six key events in 2022

Paris (AFP) From the World Cup in Qatar to the midterm elections in the United States, here are six events that are likely to mark the year ahead.

Beijing Winter Olympics

Beijing is hosting the Winter Olympics from February 4 to 20 under some of the strictest rules for a mass sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

Everyone present, including athletes, must be fully vaccinated or face a 21-day quarantine and will be kept in a “closed-loop” bubble from the time they set foot in the Chinese capital.

Unlike the Tokyo Olympics, there will be spectators but ticket sales are restricted to people living in China.

Activists call for a diplomatic boycott of China’s human rights record, with an outcry over the fate of tennis star Peng Shuai, who accused a senior Communist Party official of sexual assault, causing even more headache. head to Beijing.

The Rio carnival returns …

Rio de Janeiro is hoping its famous carnival will return from February 25 to March 1, after the pandemic scuttled last year’s party.

Hard-hit Brazil recently saw a drop in deaths from the virus, with more than 62% of its 213 million people now fully vaccinated.

Rio’s samba schools are resuming rehearsals for their massive parades and more than 500 groups have signed up to host the epic street festivals known as “blocos”.

More than two million tourists typically descend on the iconic seaside town for the party, a quarter of whom are foreigners.

Self-proclaimed carnival lover, Mayor Eduardo Paes, said he would not impose any social distancing rules or face masks.

“With everyone vaccinated, who would keep their distance during carnival? It would be even ridiculous to ask,” he said. “I’ll be the first to break the rules.”

But authorities have said the event will depend on the outlook for Covid-19, with far-right President Jair Bolsonaro saying he is opposed to the resumption of carnivals.

… just like Glastonbury

The legendary British music festival returns for real in June for the first time since 2019 after its 50th anniversary celebrations in 2020 fell victim to the pandemic.

Around 135,000 tickets were sold for the five-day extravagance of 2021 before an increase in Covid infections in Britain meant it could not be broadcast live, with Coldplay headlining.

19-year-old Billie Eilish will become the youngest performer to headline the legendary Pyramid Stage on June 24, while Diana Ross headline the “Legends” slot on June 26.

Five more years for Xi?

China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, President Xi Jinping is expected to win an unprecedented third term when senior Communist Party officials meet for their 20th congress in fall 2022.

The official meeting in Beijing – attended by around 2,000 delegates – will also decide on a new composition for the powerful Politburo Standing Committee that heads the world’s second-largest economy.

Each Chinese leader since Mao has served no more than two five-year terms, but Xi removed term limits in a 2018 constitutional amendment.

The 68-year-old has not named a clear successor, further hinting that he intends to lead the world’s most populous nation until at least 2027.

Xi’s tenure has been marked by crackdowns on everything from corruption to entertainment, repressive policies in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and an increasingly aggressive approach to foreign relations.

American Republicans plot return

Republicans are trying to win back both houses of Congress and are vying for 36 gubernatorial positions in the midterm elections on November 8, 2022.

Democrats are still reeling from defeat in Virginia’s recent gubernatorial election and a much closer-than-expected victory in progressive New Jersey, and fear being dragged down by the odds of waning endorsement from President Joe Biden.

They desperately want to prevent Virginia from becoming a nationwide trend, although the party that controls the White House often suffers when it comes to midterms.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted that Republicans, who have 213 representatives versus Democrats 221, could overthrow more than 60 House seats, repeating the Tea Party wave of 2010.

Desert World Cup

Qatar will host the inaugural World Cup in the Middle East, hoping to stump critics who question the showcase of football in the tiny Gulf state.

The November and December tournament will be the first to be played in the northern hemisphere’s winter months, after a change to avoid Qatar’s scorching summer.

The resource-rich monarchy fended off allegations of vote-buying after its winning candidacy, but was criticized for its treatment of migrant workers, including those who built World Cup stadiums.

The tournament will take place at eight venues from November 21, with the final in the 80,000-seat Lusail stadium on December 18.

strawberries-fg / ach

AFP 2021