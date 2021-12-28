



Image source: PM MODI / TWITTER PM Modi inaugurates Kanpur metro section and travels with CM Yogi Strong points PM Modi inaugurates the long-awaited Kanpur metro

The first phase of the 9 km long section is from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel

The total length of the Kanpur metro is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 cr Inauguration of the Kanpur metro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Kanpur, on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur subway rail project and the Bina-Panki multi-product pipeline project. Prime Minister Modi also took a metro ride with Uttar PradeshCM Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The Prime Minister also addressed the 54th convening ceremony of IIT-Kanpur earlier today. Noting that improving urban mobility has been one of the prime minister’s main focus areas, the PMO said the metro project was another step in that direction. This completed nine km long section runs from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel. Modi also inspected the Kanpur subway rail project and undertook a subway ride from the IIT subway station to Geeta Nagar. The total length of the project in Kanpur is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The 356 km Bina-Panki project has a capacity of approximately 3.45 million metric tonnes per year. Stretching from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project was built at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore, he said. This will help the region to access petroleum products from the Bina refinery, the PMO said. When convening the IIT, students received digital degrees using in-house blockchain-based technology developed at the institute as part of the National Blockchain Project. The Prime Minister has also launched blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital credentials can be verified globally, he said. (With PTI entries) Read also | Prime Minister Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS in Haldwani on December 30 Latest news from India

