Georgia refutes Trump’s claim that 5,000 dead voted in 2020 | Donald trump





Donald Trump has claimed 5,000 voting dead in 2020 in Georgia, a key state he lost to Joe Biden as he headed for national defeat.

He was out of 4,996.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Monday, state officials confirmed four cases of people who died voting.

All family members involved submitting votes for the deceased, cases in which the state has the power to impose fines.

In one case detailed by the newspaper, a widow submitted a postal ballot for her husband after his death in September, two months before polling day.

An attorney for the 74-year-old woman reportedly told officials her husband was going to vote Republican, and she said: Well, I’m going to cancel your ballot because I vote Democratic. It was kind of a joke between them. She received the postal ballot and carried out her wishes.

Now she realizes that was the wrong thing to do.

Even if Trump’s claim about dead voters were true, it wouldn’t have stopped him from being the first Republican to lose Georgia since 1992. Biden won the state by nearly 12,000 votes. Neither could Georgia on its own have reversed the defeat of Trump’s electoral college, by 306-232.

But Trump included his claim in a notorious appeal in which he pushed Georgia’s Secretary of State, Republican Brad Raffensperger, to find enough votes to give him victory.

Deaths, Trump said. So the dead people voted, and I think the number is close to 5,000 people. And they went to the obituaries. They’ve used all kinds of methods to come up with a specific number, and a low is close to about 5,000 voters.

He also claimed that a considerable number of deceased people voted in Michigan, adding: I think it was 18,000. An unbelievably high number, much higher than yours, you were in the 4-5,000 category.

Referring to a claim of more than 5,000 dead voters, he said he was presented to Georgian officials, Raffensperger said: The actual number was two. Of them. Two deceased people who voted. So this is wrong.

Trump insisted: in a state, we have a huge number of deaths. So I don’t know, I’m sure we also do in Georgia. I’m sure we’re doing it in Georgia as well.

Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows told Raffensperger: You say there were only two dead who would vote. I can promise you there is more to it.

Raffensperger has refused to help Trump, prompting threats to his security. But the call also put Trump in legal danger, as a district attorney investigates whether he broke election law.

The call was part of scattered attempts to reverse a defeat, according to Trump, in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, which was the result of electoral fraud.

Days after the call, on January 6, Trump told his supporters in Washington to fight like hell for his cause. Rioters then attacked the United States Capitol, seeking to prevent the certification of Bidens’ victory, in some cases seeking to capture or kill officials including Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence.

Five people died.

