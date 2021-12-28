Opinion: How Democrats can avert disaster in 2022





While it is tempting to see the likelihood that the Republican Party will gain control of at least one house of Congress as part of the normal give and take of electoral politics, the stakes are much higher for the Democratic Party and indeed for American democracy.

A Republican victory likely means the end of the select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol uprising, the possibility of impeachment hearings against Biden for his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the daunting prospect that a Republican who backed the former President Donald Trump as he perpetuates the “Big Lie” may soon hold the speaker’s hammer. So what can Democrats do? The first is to take a deep breath and recognize that a lot can happen in the 11 months between us and the election. It is possible that we will definitely cross the Covid-19 milestone and that the positive economic indicators will outweigh the more worrying indicators, giving the ruling party a strong economy as the elections approach. But hoping that Covid-19 and the economy improve is not all the Democratic Party can do. Of course, Senator Joe Manchin’s recent statement that he would not support Biden’s Build Back Better bill, throws a wrench into their plans to pass major legislation. Therefore, the party must adopt two tactics. The first is to take credit for the significant accomplishments of the Biden administration and explain how those successes – such as the Fall Infrastructure Bill and the equally important March Covid Relief Bill -19 – improve people’s lives. It may also be possible to adopt some of the more popular components of the Build Back Better plan individually or piecemeal in 2022. Additionally, Democrats should be touting non-legislative achievements, including making vaccines cheap and widely available. and, for the Democratic base, appointing and confirming 40 federal judges in Biden’s first year in office. The Democratic Party must also continue to contrast with the Republican Party. One way to do this is for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to present Build Back Better to the Senate for a vote. It will almost certainly be rejected, but it will force opponents of legislation with many popular elements to officially declare their no.

The attention Manchin has received for his opinions on Build Back Better almost obscures the fact that all Senate Republicans are opposed to it as well. Democrats fighting vulnerable incumbents in Swing States can more easily use it in their campaigns – highlighting how these GOPers are blocking programs to help working parents, fight climate change, make money ‘more affordable higher education, etc.

While most of the national attention will be on the battle to control Congress, it is essential that the Democratic Party also recognize the importance of state-level races. Democratic governors in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin face stiff fights for re-election, while in Georgia, Stacey Abrams is running for governor again in a very competitive election. All four of these states have Republican legislatures, so a Democratic governor can push back the troubling GOP policies at the state level and, very significantly, help ensure that the 2024 elections are as free and fair as possible. . While Trump is not on the 2022 poll, given he spearheads the 2024 Republicans’ presidential nomination, he will be a political presence during his mid-term. Democratic politicians must find a way to remind voters what they dislike so much about Trump and the very real threat to democracy that he and his GOP supporters pose without seeming to be obsessed with it. Trump and have no original idea.

The key here is to remind voters of Democratic successes and goals while asking them if they really want to go back to the chaos, dysfunction and intimidation of the Trump era.

While historical precedents do not favor the President’s Party in the midterm elections, the stakes for American democracy are too high for the Democratic Party to fall without a fight. If voters see the midterm election as a mere referendum on a first-term president with a mixed record of success, that – combined with a cross-state redistribution that favors Republicans – almost guarantees a GOP victory. However, if the Democratic Party is to claim credit for its accomplishments and choose the threat of yet another GOP obstruction of Biden and a return to Trumpism, it may be able to avoid the worst outcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/27/opinions/democrats-can-avert-disaster-2022-midterms-mitchell/index.html

