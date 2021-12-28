Politics
Xi calls for drawing wisdom and strength from CCP history
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for drawing wisdom and strength from the Party’s centuries-old history, while stressing the importance of strengthening the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.
Xi made the remarks in a speech he delivered at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.
Xi called for increasing historic confidence and strengthening the nation’s solidarity during the presidency of the two-day “democratic life meeting”.
“The Democratic Life Reunion,” a long-standing tradition of the CCP, saw members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee reflect on their own performance and criticize themselves and each other.
The meeting began with a review of a report on the implementation of the eight-point decision on improving the behavior of the Political Bureau in 2021 as well as another report on combating the practice of “formalities for formalities ”and reduction of charges at the base. level.
Then, the members of the Political Bureau took the floor one by one, examining themselves from various aspects. Xi responded to remarks made by each member, acknowledging the progress made while increasing the demands.
“Our Party comes from the people, has its roots among the people and is dedicated to serving the people,” Xi reiterated at the meeting, calling on the whole Party, especially the members of the Political Bureau, to remain faithful to its initial aspiration. and founding mission.
As the CPC is due to convene its 20th National Congress next year, Xi urged Politburo members to adopt a strong sense of political responsibility and a sense of historic mission to conscientiously perform their duties and do a good job. in all aspects of the job.
A good start
China’s senior leadership reached consensus and highlighted China’s major achievements in 2021 amid the pandemic at the meeting, noting that the country has secured a good start for the period of its 14th five-year plan (2021-2025).
2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. It was stressed at the meeting that China has won the battle against poverty on time, completed building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and achieved the first centenary goal.
“China has embarked on building a modern socialist country and is moving towards the second centenary goal,” a statement released after the meeting said, adding that significant progress has been made in all areas of the Party. and the country’s efforts.
A year later, the world faced the combined impacts of changes unprecedented in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic, as China faced extremely arduous tasks in COVID prevention and control -19 as well as economic and social development in his country, according to the press release. read.
It was emphasized during the meeting that the Party and the country have fully taken into account national and international imperatives, coordinated a COVID-19 response with economic and social development, and emphasized development and security.
It was noted that the country has accelerated its efforts to foster a new model of development paradigm, to intensify its national strategic strength in the fields of science and technology and to comprehensively deepen reform and opening up.
Social stability has been maintained, the statement said. He added that constant progress had been made in the effective protection of the livelihoods of the people, the promotion of the building of an ecological civilization, the modernization of the national defense and the armed forces and the management of the serious natural disasters of several categories.
Importance of Xi’s central position
Maintaining Xi’s position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party was called for during the meeting, as was the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership.
The statement said the Party established Xi’s central position within the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping’s thought on Chinese-style socialism for a new era.
This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive importance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for advancing the historic process of national rejuvenation, he added.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party has faced a complicated and difficult government environment and has taken on formidable and heavy tasks, it was pointed out at the meeting.
It was added that Xi led the Party and the country to resolve many difficult issues that had been on the agenda for a long time but were never resolved and accomplished many things that were desired but failed. never been made, resulting in historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country.
Improve Party conduct
Emphasizing the improvement in the Party’s working style over the past nine years, it was recognized at the meeting that unremitting efforts have led to the resolution of many deep-rooted issues and that progress has also been made in alleviating the burden. burden on civil servants at the grassroots level.
It was noted at the meeting that the CPC conducted a campaign on the study of Party history, which promoted the great founding spirit of the Party, inherited and advanced the glorious traditions and refined style of the Party. , and ensured strict Party autonomy. .
It was also necessary to constantly attack the practice of formalities for formalities, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance, and oppose privilege-seeking attitudes and behaviors.
Sources
2/ https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-12-28/Xi-calls-for-drawing-wisdom-and-strength-from-CPC-s-history-16mHA2t1hMk/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]