Xi calls for drawing wisdom and strength from CCP history

00:47

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, called for drawing wisdom and strength from the Party’s centuries-old history, while stressing the importance of strengthening the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. Xi made the remarks in a speech he delivered at a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing on Monday and Tuesday.

Xi called for increasing historic confidence and strengthening the nation’s solidarity during the presidency of the two-day “democratic life meeting”. “The Democratic Life Reunion,” a long-standing tradition of the CCP, saw members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee reflect on their own performance and criticize themselves and each other. The meeting began with a review of a report on the implementation of the eight-point decision on improving the behavior of the Political Bureau in 2021 as well as another report on combating the practice of “formalities for formalities ”and reduction of charges at the base. level. Then, the members of the Political Bureau took the floor one by one, examining themselves from various aspects. Xi responded to remarks made by each member, acknowledging the progress made while increasing the demands. “Our Party comes from the people, has its roots among the people and is dedicated to serving the people,” Xi reiterated at the meeting, calling on the whole Party, especially the members of the Political Bureau, to remain faithful to its initial aspiration. and founding mission. As the CPC is due to convene its 20th National Congress next year, Xi urged Politburo members to adopt a strong sense of political responsibility and a sense of historic mission to conscientiously perform their duties and do a good job. in all aspects of the job.

A good start China’s senior leadership reached consensus and highlighted China’s major achievements in 2021 amid the pandemic at the meeting, noting that the country has secured a good start for the period of its 14th five-year plan (2021-2025). 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC. It was stressed at the meeting that China has won the battle against poverty on time, completed building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, and achieved the first centenary goal. “China has embarked on building a modern socialist country and is moving towards the second centenary goal,” a statement released after the meeting said, adding that significant progress has been made in all areas of the Party. and the country’s efforts. A year later, the world faced the combined impacts of changes unprecedented in a century and the COVID-19 pandemic, as China faced extremely arduous tasks in COVID prevention and control -19 as well as economic and social development in his country, according to the press release. read. It was emphasized during the meeting that the Party and the country have fully taken into account national and international imperatives, coordinated a COVID-19 response with economic and social development, and emphasized development and security. It was noted that the country has accelerated its efforts to foster a new model of development paradigm, to intensify its national strategic strength in the fields of science and technology and to comprehensively deepen reform and opening up. Social stability has been maintained, the statement said. He added that constant progress had been made in the effective protection of the livelihoods of the people, the promotion of the building of an ecological civilization, the modernization of the national defense and the armed forces and the management of the serious natural disasters of several categories.

Importance of Xi’s central position Maintaining Xi’s position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party was called for during the meeting, as was the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized and unified leadership. The statement said the Party established Xi’s central position within the Party Central Committee and the Party as a whole and defined the guiding role of Xi Jinping’s thought on Chinese-style socialism for a new era. This reflects the common will of the Party, the armed forces and the Chinese people of all ethnic groups, and is of decisive importance for advancing the cause of the Party and the country in the new era and for advancing the historic process of national rejuvenation, he added. Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party has faced a complicated and difficult government environment and has taken on formidable and heavy tasks, it was pointed out at the meeting. It was added that Xi led the Party and the country to resolve many difficult issues that had been on the agenda for a long time but were never resolved and accomplished many things that were desired but failed. never been made, resulting in historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the Party and the country.