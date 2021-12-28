Imran Khan’s empty promises won’t work in Balochistan





After coming to power in 2018, Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Baluchis that the Center will work with Balochistan as a partner, and assured them that we will not make any such promises that we may need to do. excuse later. On National Minority Day, Imran Khan publicly admitted that “Balochistan is impoverished. [since] Pakistan has always neglected the region. While it’s no secret that the people of Balochistan have been historically marginalized by the powerful Punjab lobby and brutalized by the Pakistani military, Islamabad has never admitted it sooner.

So, when Khan reiterated that Pakistan’s future was tied to that of Baluchistan and announced his willingness to speak with the Baluch insurgents, his willingness to right the wrongs of the past sparked much hope among the Baluchis. There was another compelling reason why the people of Balochistan had high expectations of him – before becoming Prime Minister, Imran Khan had been very critical of the horrific excesses and atrocities of the Pakistani military in Balochistan.

Khan’s concern for Balochistan’s miserable condition emerges from an undated video in which he can be heard saying, “Our army is bombing people in Balochistan, how can we bomb our own people? Not only that, he even said, is our own people with their children, but it is important to understand that we are only bombing people, just think about the immorality of bombing villages with women and children. Thus, the oppressed Baluch sincerely believed that after becoming Prime Minister, the cricketer turned politician would follow his speech.

However, while Khan’s assurances deceived the people of Balochistan for two years, his claim finally collapsed in November when thousands of Baluchis from the town of Gwadar took to the streets in response to a call from the head of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Maulana Hidayat-ur Rehman. Initially, as the government tried to downplay the massive protest, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian dismissed reports of the massive protest as fake news aimed at slandering the China-Pakistan economic corridor. . [CPEC] project.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that “the Sino-Pakistani Middle School Gwadar Faqeer, Gwadar Vocational Training Institute and Sino-Pakistani Brotherhood Emergency Care Center in Gwadar, which have been completed, have played an important role and made China’s contributions to creating educational opportunities, improving professional skills and responding to COVID-19 for the benefit of the local population. He also said that “all CPEC projects, including the port of Gwadar, will play a more positive role in improving the living conditions of the populations of the two countries.

But with large-scale protests that continued for a month, it’s clear that while Khan was only making false promises, Beijing was making blatantly spurious claims. Thus, while the Gwadar Port Development Project is touted as the crowning achievement of the ambitious US $ 60 billion CPEC project that would boost infrastructure development and provide jobs to the local population on a large scale, which actually happening on the ground was just the opposite. Thus, Gwadar’s protest was both justified and expected.

While a series of checkpoints has turned the movement of locals into a nightmare, security reasons are cited to prevent fishermen from venturing into the sea. As a result, local traders and commuters face serious difficulties, the livelihoods of fishermen are negatively affected. At the same time, Chinese nationals move freely in Gwadar while Chinese trawlers have a blast in Pakistani waters. The very fact that the government accepted 19 demands by protesters clearly shows that Islamabad was extremely unfair to the people of Balochistan.

The tragedy of Balochistan is twofold: its illegal occupation by Pakistan and, second, the mother-in-law treatment inflicted by successive governments. Baluchistan is inextricably associated today with the fact that the Baluchis were kidnapped, tortured, killed and their corpses simply thrown away. The top ten Google search results for the kill and dump policy will be in Balochistan!

In his enlightening article titled The Rise of Maulana which appeared in Dawn on December 1, Muhammad Akbad Noteai quotes Jamaat leader Hidayat-ur-Rehman as saying There are two main demands in our protest: first, our respect; second, unemployment. Our source of income and jobs in the name of security, through fishing, trade and other businesses, is ruined. In short, we want our own job that was snatched from us in the wake of development and security, not yours, to be given to us.

The important thing to note here is that the people of Gwadar have not fallen for the high-profile claim that CPEC will be a game-changer and usher in prosperity, being peddled by Beijing and Islamabad. The Baluch people are very happy and content with their traditional sources of livelihood and all they want is a fair share of the income generated from the sale of its mineral resources. He also wants the security forces to treat them with the respect and dignity they deserve.

However, there is a problem.

Imran Khan openly bowed to Chinese interests, as evidenced by his priorities. Even when public discontent in Gwadar was palpable, rather than addressing locals’ concerns, Khan was busy prioritizing his support for a Chinese trade delegation and bent back, saying Pakistan was grateful to them for their keen interest in accelerating their investments in special economic zones.

Likewise, the Pakistani army and other security agencies under its command despise the Baluchis and regard them as terrorists. Therefore, the chances that the people of Gwadar will be treated with respect can be difficult to secure at the local level.

What should worry Islamabad is that although led by a Jamaat-e-Islami cleric, the Gwadar protest is not a movement inspired or stimulated by religious considerations. On the contrary, it is a campaign to ensure that the Baloch people enjoy basic amenities guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan and that the Pakistani military stops its abusive and illegal acts. The Gwadar protests also highlight the phenomenal rise of regional and ethnic prejudices in Pakistan which compels several minority communities to unite and, in an act of self-preservation, to speak out against discriminatory treatment of Islamabad.

The writing on the wall is clear. Balochistan can no longer be fooled by empty promises of a bright future or unimaginable wealth and prosperity. Thus, offering cakes to the economically weak who struggle to earn their daily bread will no longer work and Khan therefore has no choice but to act. However, whether it will manage to take the bull by the horns and enslave the Chinese commercial interests of CPEC to those of Balochistan, remains a million dollar question!

Nilesh Kunwar

The writer is a retired Indian Army officer who served in the terrorism infested areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur. He is a “Kashmiri observer” who closely monitors developments in the state.

