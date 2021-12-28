Capitol Riot investigators search for Donald Trump gun





In this daily series, Newsweek explores the stages leading up to the January 6 Capitol Riot. When is a special event not special? When federal government bureaucrats get involved, it is normal to analyze every letter of the word to conclude that it is special.

On December 28, House leaders met to discuss the security of the upcoming joint session of Congress on January 6. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA), a member of the Democratic leadership of Congress, asked if sufficient resources were provided.

That day, the United States Parks Police, the law enforcement body responsible for the National Mall and the Ellipse, reported in an internal briefing that “hotel reservation requests and booking showed a significant increase for Jan. 6 in the immediate DC area, “and they noted that” many members of the far-right group ‘Proud Boys’ plan to be in Washington by that date. “

“There is some concern that individuals may display more aggressive and desperate behavior as they interpret January 6 as their last opportunity to act on their grievances,” park police said.

The United States Capitol Police also received reports that social media posts from supporters of Donald Trump said the protesters were going to be armed and people were organizing. To “store the Capitol” on January 6.

Investigations into the Capitol riots have focused on finding a smoking gun from Donald Trump rather than the government’s long list of excuses and failures. President Trump arrives at the “Stop The Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

The FBI reported in an eGuardian report of suspicious activity that individuals were planning to engage in civil disobedience, such as blocking major transportation routes to the district.

There have been “multiple calls from individuals for participants to participate in these events while being armed,” the FBI said. “Some social media posts went so far as to state that protesters outnumber law enforcement and law enforcement would be easily overcome.”

“The formal coordination of information… accelerated during the week of December 28,” Jeffrey A. Rosen, former acting attorney general and deputy attorney general of the United States, later told Congress. The FBI’s Washington field office, he said, has set up a regular command post to share information with Capitol Police, federal law enforcement agencies and local police organizations. to coordinate local and federal law enforcement.

Warning signs of weapons and an assault on Capitol Hill were increasing, and “coordination of information” began, but there was no formal mechanism as to who was responsible. The irony is that there is a specific designation of the federal government, called Special National Security Events (NSSE), which creates defined procedures for joint threat assessment, enhanced coordination, counterterrorism planning, and restricted access. Used for gatherings of national significance, most are pre-designated: Republican and Democratic conventions, annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, presidential investitures, and State of the Union speeches.

The Government Accounting Office has examined why the joint session of Congress was never designated NSSE, and the explanations would be comical if they weren’t so tragic. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the federal organization responsible for overseeing NSSEs, told GAO that “the unauthorized protest and subsequent attack on Capitol Hill would not meet the definition of a special event.” . He then blamed all other government agencies, including the district government, for not applying for such a designation.

DHS’s list of apologies:

No governor has requested that the event be so designated, standard procedure, even though the mayor of DC is not a governor. The designation of a special event requires “sufficient time” for the Secret Service (the designated lead federal agency) to “collaborate effectively.” The United States Capitol Police were the primary federal agency responsible for enforcing the laws and was responsible, not them. Although another federal agency could have applied for an NSSE designation, no such request was made. Designated. The NSSE designation “is a long process and not a result. obtained in just a few days or weeks.

When GAO submitted a draft of its report to DHS, the department “disagreed” with the recommendation that it needed a more flexible system to meet dynamic circumstances. “These factors (context, current environment and emerging threats) are assessed to determine whether to designate an event as NSSE,” the department said, along with the apology. In short, it was not the department’s responsibility.

Then come the different replicas.

The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency said it did not initiate a request because it did not believe it had the authority to request an NSSE for an event on federal property. The Secret Service said the joint session would not normally meet the criteria for an NSSE Designation “because it was a routine Congressional matter, rather than a special event.” Park police said the event was a “First Amendment protest.” Ellipse would move to another location. Capitol Police said they had no role in the Jan.6 transformation into the NSSE because they were part of the legislative branch, not the executive, and believed DHS or another federal agency would initiate the request.

In other words: January 6, more important and threatening than any previous State of the Union speech or political convention, was not “special”, was not “national security” , and in fact was not even an “event”.

In addition, there was a tangle of jurisdictions and other bureaucratic hurdles. The United States Secret Service (USSS) has focused on the safety of President Donald Trump for his appearance at the Stop the Steal rally. And, after the attack, they were concerned for the safety of Vice President Mike Pence and the other two presidential successors: Nancy Pelosi and Charles Grassley.

Park police were responsible for the Ellipse and the National Mall, not the Capitol.

And, of course, the Department of Homeland Security was responsible for everything and nothing.

It was the worst excuse of September 11th. And yet, a year later, Congressional inquiries were still looking for a smoking gun from Donald Trump rather than reforming federal agencies over which they actually have some control.

Donald Trump supporters gather for the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

