PGA and Donald Trump reach settlement on relocated PGA 2022 Championship





Donald Trump is no longer at war with the PGA of America.

In January, the PGA announced it would move its 2022 PGA Championship away from Trump Bedminster in New Jersey following the U.S. Capitol insurgency while Trump was still in office. The PGA has finally moved to Southern Hills in Tulsa, OK, to replace Bedminster next spring. This will be Southern Hills’ eighth Major Championship and fifth PGA.

The Trump Organization has entered a legal dispute with the PGA over his canceled contract, but that disagreement is now settled, according to the following statement released today:

The PGA of America (“PGA”) and the Trump Organization today announce that they have reached a settlement resolving their ongoing dispute over the PGA’s decision to cancel its contract with Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

Although the terms of the settlement will be kept confidential, officials from the PGA and the Trump Organization have expressed satisfaction with the deal.

The PGA of America issued the following statement: “The contribution of the Trump Organization to the golf community is appreciated. We are grateful that the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA professionals and constantly gives back to the golf community by hosting charity events and sponsoring junior golf programs. As reported in 2014, upon announcement, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio with some of the best private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, echoed this sentiment: “We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20 years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to provide our club members and the public with some of the finest golf experiences in the world. We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.

Southern Hills was originally scheduled to host the PGA again in 2030, but it has left that location to move on to 2022.

Here is the upcoming schedule of the PGA2022 Championship venues: Southern Hills2023: Oak Hill2024: Valhalla2025: Quail Hollow2026: Aronimink2027: PGA Frisco2028: Olympic Club2029: Baltusrol2030: TBD2031: Congressional

