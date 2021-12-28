Erdogan turkeys bark and bite as they target stray dogs in culture war

Faced with soaring inflation, falling approval rates and skepticism from international partners, the Turkish president has chosen an unusual new culprit: dogs, which have become a source of controversy and a political issue in the world. polarized country.

In a speech on Christmas Day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on city officials across Turkey to round up the often beloved stray dogs, who are frequently allowed to roam free in public squares and streets, and demanded that the so-called white Turks define the country’s Europe. the mind-oriented secular elite take care of their pets.

“White Turks, take responsibility for your animals,” he said in the speech. These dogs are the dogs of the rich.

The speech came after a pair of pit bulls attacked and seriously injured a four-year-old girl in the southern town of Gaziantep in a Dec. 22 incident captured on video.

The two dogs were not stray, although some accounts claimed they were abandoned by their owner, whose socio-economic status was unclear. Unlike the Aegean region or big cities, Gaziantep is known as a stronghold of conservative supporters of Mr. Erdogan rather than white Turks.

I consider it important to remove stray animals from the streets and move them to clean and safe environments, Mr Erdogan said in a tweet. I call on all of our municipalities to take swift action to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect lives.

Turks have taken to social media to defend the maligned pooches, decrying the state of the country’s animal shelters. Stray animals have been the trending hashtag on Turkish social media over the past few days.

They can’t talk. They don’t steal. They just want food and affection, one user wrote on Twitter. It is not what they deserve.

The stray dog ​​controversy is rooted in the country’s political divisions.

Mr. Erdogan’s pious base of Muslim supporters tend to view animals as unclean, in accordance with some Islamic teachings that have little or no basis in the Quran. Secular opponents of the president tend to be more pro-pooch.





Usually, shelters are trauma and death camps for animals. Mine Vural, animal rights activist

Its main challenger, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, made in October a media star of a stray dog ​​named Boji, who rode trams, ferries and subways, and was adored by passengers and passers-by.

One day in November, social media accounts associated with pro-Erdogan activists began posting photos of suspected dog feces on an Istanbul tram, accusing Boji of being behind the mess. But in a mind-boggling development, the footage from security cameras has emerged showing a man planting poo that was pinned to Boji, in a political coup likely to tarnish Mr. Imamoglu.

Turkey is politically divided between supporters and opponents of Mr. Erdogan. The most recent opinion polls show that Turkey’s longtime leader, his Justice Development Party and his far-right coalition partner are likely to lose to either Mr Imamoglu or the mayor of Turkey. Ankara Mansur Yavas and a likely alliance of opposition parties in the elections scheduled for 2023.

Turkey is also facing its worst economic crisis in two decades, with the currency falling to record highs and inflation above 25 percent, draining Turkish savings. Some have accused the president of using dogs to distract him from his other problems.

In any case, Turks of all political and cultural affinities seem to adore stray cats and even dogs.

They build elaborate streetside apartments for street cats and feed butcher’s leftovers from stray dogs, which often have tags on their ears signifying vaccination by volunteer vets.

A stray dog ​​walks in Istanbul’s Taksim Square on December 28 (Treasurer Yusuf)

In the Kadikoy district of Istanbul, a statue commemorates a beloved stray dog ​​named Tarcin (Cinnamon in English). In some towns and villages in the Aegean Sea, stray animals bark wildly and act erratically before earthquakes and tremors, serving as a valuable early warning system for potential natural disasters in one of the most difficult regions. earthquakes of the world.

Even pro-government Turkish news outlets regularly feature heartwarming accounts of ordinary citizens helping wanderers, or wanderers befriending and helping people. Last month the fiercely pro-Erdogan New dawn went public with the story of a man rescuing a stray puppy that had been hit by a car, taking him and his distraught mother to a local vet.

But after presenting dog ownership as a sign of cultural identity, Mr Erdogan has now openly embraced an anti-canine platform, and pro-government media have followed his lead, calling for the elimination of stray animals.

The president enjoyed the support of pious Turks unhappy with the perceived cultural status and economic privileges of the country’s secular old guard.

Animal lovers have taken up arms after the Environment Department on Monday ordered the country’s 81 municipal governments to round up the stray dogs and place them in shelters in what many fear could be a death sentence. While some animal shelters have higher standards, most are known to be rife with abuse.

Usually in Turkey, shelters are trauma and death camps for animals, Vural mine, an animal rights activist and veterinary technician in Istanbul known as the animal nurse for her passionate activism for stray dogs and cats, said The independent.

They are meant to trap and store dogs. They are cold and very dirty.

Yusuf Sayman contributed reporting